Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Security Market: By Technology (Perimeter Security, Cyber security, Surveillance, Screening and Access Control) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aviation security market analysis valued around USD 11,025 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach about USD 17,700 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



This report analyzes and estimates the aviation security market analysis at global, regional, and country level. Assessment of the aviation security market analysis provides detailed insights of the market growth and restraining factors along with their impact analysis at global level from 2020 to 2026.



The report includes in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by utmost competitors in the aviation security market analysis. The research study contains of market attractiveness analysis, wherein Technology and regional segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.



The research study provides a decisive view on the global aviation security market analysis based on Technology and region. All the segments of aviation security market analysis have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2020 to 2026.



The regional segmentation consists the past, present, and forecasted demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. The regional segment is further divided into the U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Brazil among others.



Detailed analysis of the major players in the global aviation security market analysis includes their financial overview, business strategies, new developments, and the Core Chip type offered by them in the market. This will help in analyzing the market competition.



Key competitors included in this report are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Co., Boeing Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., BAE systems plc., General Dynamics Corporation and among others.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/raatau

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900