The global automated test equipment market was valued at 1.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is expected to be valued at 4.82 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The report offers valuation and analysis of automated test equipment market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides a comprehensive evaluation of the market rivalry, avenues, emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on earnings (USD Billion).



The growth of the automated test equipment industry is owing to its escalating demand in electronic manufacturing sector for examining systems as well as electronic components for defects during production of components. Furthermore, it helps in identification & testing of errors in integrated circuits, chip systems, and wafer testing.



This, in turn, will boost the market trends over the coming years. The advent of next-gen devices will further spur the market expansion over the years to come. Thriving vehicle sector and commercialization of IoT activities will further boost the scope of the business over the forecast timeline.



Based on the type of test equipment, the market is divided into Memory Semiconductor ATE, Non-Memory Semiconductor ATE, and Discrete ATE. On the basis of end-user application, the automated test equipment industry is bifurcated into IT & Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense, and Others.



Region-wise, North American sub-continent is slated to be the major regional revenue contributor towards the overall market during 2019-2025. The regional market growth is attributed to the slew of product applications in aerospace & defense sectors.



Some of the reputed players in the automated test equipment business are LTX-Credence, Teradyne, Inc., and Advantest.



The report segment of global automated test equipment market is as follows:



Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Memory Chip Based

Non- Memory Chip Based

Discrete

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: End User Segment Analysis

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Industry Analysis



Chapter 4. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 5. Type of Test Equipment Analysis



Chapter 6. End User Application Analysis



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



