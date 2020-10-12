Save on a wide range of kitchen appliance deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with the best Instant Pot pressure cookers, Keurig coffee makers, Le creuset dutch ovens, & Vitamix blenders discounts



Here’s a review of the top early kitchen appliance deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best discounts on KitchenAid food processors, Whirlpool refrigerators, Weber grills, toasters, & espresso machines. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:









Best KitchenAid deals:





Best air fryer deals:







Best grill & smoker deals:











Best Vitamix & blender deals:





Best oven & microwave deals:







Best fridge deals:









Best coffee maker deals:











More kitchen deals:











Want some more deals on kitchen appliances and cookware? Click here to enjoy the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings are live for a certain time period. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and get in on the entire Prime Day sale.



Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on blenders, coffee makers, air fryers, microwave and toaster ovens, charcoal grills, and stand mixers. When it comes to kitchen appliances, Instant Pot is still a favorite. The brand’s Duo Nova Pressure Cooker remains a best-seller, thanks to its large cooking capacity and intuitive controls. Instant Pot’s Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker is also a solid option. The appliance comes with 11 cooking programs plus a built-in air fryer.

For those who enjoy barbecues, Weber’s Original Kettle Charcoal Grill remains a staple in backyards. Royal Gourmet and Dyna-Glo, on the other hand, are great choices if you want flavor-enhanced wood smoke from offset smokers.



This year also reflects the growing popularity of kitchen appliances for healthy cooking. Among the most sought-after is KitchenAid’s Pro 600 Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. The 6-quart capacity mixer comes with 10 different attachments and a powerful 575-watt motor to process a variety of ingredients. Meanwhile, health buffs swear behind the Ninja Countertop Blender and Vitamix A3500 Blender. Both machines brandish sleek designs, high-performance motors, and professional-grade blades. Vitamix A3500, in particular, even comes with a smart motor base that automatically detects the container size attached.

Prime Day 2019 saw more than one million deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, making it the largest shopping event ever for Amazon at the time.



Looking for more KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and Ninja blender deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

