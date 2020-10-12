Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Tissue Paper Market accounted for $45.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $78.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors, the outbreak of COVID-19, and rapid urbanization. However, the availability of alternative options is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Tissue paper refers to a light crepe paper or lightweight paper which can be made from both recycled and virgin paper pulp. The main features of tissue paper include comfort, appearance, thickness, absorbency, and strength.
By product, the toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and acceptance of recycled toilet paper. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high standard of living, high disposable income, and hygiene-related awareness among people.
Some of the key players in Tissue Paper Market include Kimberly-Clark, The Procter & Gamble Company, Cascades Tissue Group, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, First Quality Tissue LLC, Von Drehle Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, WEPA Group, Asian Pulp & Paper, Sofidel Group, CMPC Tissue SA, Essity AB, Kruger Inc., and Hengan Group.
Material Sources Covered:
Raw Materials Covered:
Categories Covered:
Tissue Grades Covered:
Plys Covered:
Products Covered:
Packaging Types Covered:
Distribution Channels Covered:
Applications Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Material Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Recycled Pulp
5.3 Virgin Pulp
6 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Yield Pulp (HYP)
6.3 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)
6.4 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)
7 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Recovered Fiber
7.3 Wood Containing
7.4 Wood Free
8 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Tissue Grade
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 20 GSM
8.3 21 GSM to 40 GSM
8.4 Above 40 GSM
9 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Ply
9.1 Introduction
9.2 1-Ply
9.3 2-Ply
9.4 3-Ply and Above
10 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Facial Tissue
10.3 Paper Napkin
10.4 Specialty and Wrapping Tissue
10.5 Pocket Tissue
10.6 Toilet Paper
10.7 Paper Towel
10.8 Kitchen Roll and Hand Towel
10.9 Medical Tissues
10.10 Folded Tissue
10.11 Wipes
10.11.1 Baby Wipes
10.11.2 General Purpose Wipes
10.11.3 Intimate Wipes
10.11.4 Cosmetic Wipes
10.12 Bathroom Tissue
10.13 Handkerchief Paper
10.14 Hygiene Tissues
11 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Packaging Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Rolls
11.3 Sheets
12 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Distribution Channel
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Non-Store Retail
12.2.1 Teleshopping
12.2.2 Online
12.3 Store-Based Retail
12.3.1 Multi-Brand Stores
12.3.2 Departmental Stores
12.3.3 Exclusive Brand Outlets
12.3.4 Convenience Stores
12.3.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
13 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Household
13.3 Commercial
13.3.1 Hospitals
13.3.2 Airlines and Railways
13.3.3 Offices
13.3.4 Malls and Multiplexes
13.3.5 Schools and Colleges
13.3.6 Hotels
14 Global Tissue Paper Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launches
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Kimberly-Clark
16.2 The Procter & Gamble Company
16.3 Cascades Tissue Group
16.4 Svenska Cellulosa AB
16.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC
16.6 First Quality Tissue LLC
16.7 Von Drehle Corporation
16.8 Unicharm Corporation
16.9 WEPA Group
16.10 Asian Pulp & Paper
16.11 Sofidel Group
16.12 CMPC Tissue SA
16.13 Essity AB
16.14 Kruger Inc.
16.15 Hengan Group
