 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-10-12 
Auction date:2020-10-12
Payment date:2020-10-12 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-01-11
Term:13 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-10-12 
Auction date:2020-10-12
Payment date:2020-10-12 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-04-12
Term:26 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate