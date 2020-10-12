New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mist Eliminator Market by Type, End-Use Industry, Material, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04402203/?utm_source=GNW

The US, Germany, France, India, and China are the major markets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for mist eliminators has been declining due to a slump in the refinery output and postponement of the expansion projects across the globe.



Wire-mesh mist eliminators is projected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the wire-mesh segment dominates the global mist eliminators market.Compared to the other types, wire-mesh mist eliminators offer cost advantage, high strength, low-pressure drop, and a moderate level of efficiency owing to which they are widely used in the oil & gas, chemical, and other industries.



As application requirement changes to high-efficiency mist collection, the end-user has to shift toward vane type and fiber-bed mist eliminators.



Distillation tower segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025.

The distillation tower segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the petrochemical and oil & gas industries for new distillation tower installations and for retrofitting existing facilities to boost production and ensure regulatory compliance.



The oil & gas segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025.

The oil & gas segment is the largest and steady-growing end-use industry.This is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations, strong emphasis on pure cut formation during refining, improved efficiency of the operation, and reduced load on regenerators, among others, which support the growth of the market.



However, the declining oil prices, widening of the supply-demand gap, and COVID-19 pandemic effect had a severe impact on the mist eliminators market.



APAC projected to account for the maximum share of the global mist eliminators market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the global mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025.The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the oil & gas and power generation industries due to increasing regulations and energy demand in the region.



The growth of the APAC chemical sector is also creating opportunities for the mist eliminators market.The growing desalination industry is also driving the mist eliminators market in the region.



In the power industry, due to stringent government regulations, mist eliminators are widely used for the reduction of SOx emission through flue gas desulfurization.



The global mist eliminators market comprises major manufacturers such as Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), CECO Environmental Corp.(US), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Koch-Glitsch LP (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US), Kimre Inc. (US), Hilliard Corporation (US), Monroe Environmental Corporation (US), and Begg Cousland Envirotec Limited (Scotland).



