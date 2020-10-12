Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimations, Asia-Pacific power rental market is anticipated to register substantial growth during 2020-2026. Escalating consumption of electricity coupled with growing population in the region are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, surging infrastructural development in residential and commercial sectors along with rapid urbanization & industrialization are further stimulating Asia-Pacific power rental market outlook.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has plummeted the global economy and has affected production and demand across several industries by disrupting the entire supply chain. In-depth industry analysis aims to answer all the queries of the clients and suggests prevalent strategies for stakeholders to adapt to market instabilities and indulge in revenue generation sprees.

Analyzing power rating range

Based on power rating, <75 kVA segment is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator for APAC power rental industry through 2026. Growing urban migration, rising trend of single-family apartments, and increasing investments by international as well as national organizations towards sustainable local development are fostering the demand for <75 kVA rated power rental units.

Scrutinizing fuel type

With regards to fuel type, Asia-Pacific power rental industry from the gas segment is projected to record considerable expansion during the analysis timeframe. Factors such as increasing consumer preference towards energy security, high affordability of the product, rising adoption of emergency power backup systems, favorable regulations pertaining to emissions, and flourishing LNG (liquified natural gas) infrastructure are responsible for escalating sales of gas based power rental units.

Investigating end-user terrain

Moving on to end-use scope, the healthcare sector is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunities for Asia Pacific power rental market over 2020-2026. Cost-efficiency of the product along with rising number of coronavirus cases, and surging demand for emergency electricity backup amid the COVID-19 pandemic are fostering the expansion of the segment.

Examining application spectrum

As per the report, Asia-Pacific power rental market remuneration from peak shaving application is predicted to grow modestly through 2026. Power rental units have the capability to facilitate short duration load shedding to counter excessive energy demand. Widespread adoption of work from home culture, coupled with flourishing IT industry are bolstering the growth of the segment.

Regional analysis

The country-level analysis claims that Thailand is set to emerge as a major growth avenue for Asia-Pacific power rental market during 2020-2026, owing to rising product penetration in supermarkets, hotels, and malls along with developing tourism sector.

