The best early cell phone and iPhone deals for Prime Day, including iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20, Pixel 4, and other mobile smartphone offers



Prime Day researchers at Retail Fuse are listing all the top early iPhone and Android cell phone deals for Prime Day, including the top discounts on Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4, and other leading mobile smartphone brands. Access the latest deals in the list below.



Best Apple iPhone deals:





Best Samsung Galaxy deals:





Best Google Pixel deals:









More cell phone deals:







Searching for more deals on Google Pixel smartphone, Samsung Galaxy mobile cell phone & Apple iPhone? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page for the full range of active discounts at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day discounts are live for a short length of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



During Prime Day sales Amazon Prime members enjoy significant savings from exclusive deals on a wide variety of products, such as electronics, kitchenware, and furniture.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find deals on leading cell phone and mobile smartphone brands like Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy series, and Google Pixel. The iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4 are all available on Amazon. If you are looking to buy the best smartphone, these are among the best.



Apple's iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display and a dual-camera system. In contrast, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both offer Super Retina XDR OLED displays and a triple-camera system. The 11 Pro model has a 5.8-inch screen while the 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes in four variants: the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and S20 FE. All of these mobile phones support 5G and feature an AMOLED display. The most notable difference between these phones is the screen size, with the S20 being the smallest, with its 6.2-inch screen, and the S20 Ultra being the biggest, sporting a 6.9-inch display.



The Pixel 4 comes in three variants: the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4 and XL are older models while the Pixel 4a was just recently released. All of them are feature-packed, but one noticeable difference is that the Pixel 4a features a 3.5mm headphone jack that's missing in the other models.



To commemorate Amazon’s founding date of July 5th, 1994, Prime Day has historically also taken place in July. This is the first time that the shopping event is taking place in the fall.



In need of some more deals on Samsung Galaxy cell phone & Apple iPhone models? Click here to access the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

