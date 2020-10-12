Our list of all the top early desktop PC & monitor deals for Prime Day 2020, including sales on tower, gaming & mini computers from HP, Dell & Skytech and flat, ultrawide, and curved monitors from LG, Samsung, Lenovo & Philips
Compare the latest early PC and monitor deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with all the best Acer, HP, Dell, Samsung, LG, Philips and Lenovo computer and monitor offers. Find the full range of deals using the links below.
Best PC deals:
- Save up to 45% on PCs & desktop computers from HP, Dell & many more top PC manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $148 on HP PCs, laptops & printers such as the HP Pavilion, Spectre, Elite & Omen - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 44% on Dell PCs, laptops & more at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Dell computers, Chromebooks, XPS laptops & more
- Save $488 on the Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro PC Desktop Computer at Amazon - Featuring Intel Core i5-9500T, 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, VESA mount, space-saving size
- Save $90 on the Dell Optiplex 990 SFF PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) at Amazon - with Intel Core i5 processor, DDR3 SDRAM, DVDRW, Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Windows 10 Pro, & 20-inch LCD Monitor
- Save $80 on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop at Amazon - with 9th gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD graphics 630, DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, 2.4 GHz processor, & Windows 10 Home
- Check out the full range of PCs & desktop computers on sale for Amazon Prime Day - find the latest savings on desktop & all-in-one PCs
Best monitor deals:
- Save up to 39% on computer monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors and many more computer displays
- Save $349 on the BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor at Amazon - HDR (3440 X 1440), eye-care tech, 100 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support
- Save $221 on the LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra Wide 1440p, UltraGear Nano IPS, 1ms, 144HZ refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
- Save $200 on the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 100Hz, QLED panel, 3440 x 1440p, 4ms response
- Save $170 on the ALIENWARE Curved 34-Inch WQHD Monitor at Amazon - 1900R curved, 3440 X 1440 120Hz, wide 21: 9 display maximizes FOV
- Save $150 on the Acer Predator XB271HU 27" Monitor at Amazon - WQHD (2560x1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS, Display Port & HDMI Port, 144Hz
- Save 31% on the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 1080P 1ms | Black eQualizer & color vibrance for competitive edge
- Save $101 on the HP 27-Inch FHD Monitor with Built-in Audio at Amazon - anti-glare, IPS, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, AMD Freesync
- Save 27% on the HP T3M72AA Full HD 1080p IPS LED Monitor at Amazon - 21.5-inch full HD monitor (1920 x 1080p @ 60 hertz), bezel-less frame
- Save $185 on the Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra-Wide 1440p, USB, HDMI, USB 3.0
- Save $85 on the Dell 24-Inch LED-Backlit IPS Monitor at Amazon - Featuring an anti-glare 3H hard coating IPS screen with 8 ms response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 contrast, ComfortView, & DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB inputs
- Save 25% on the Dell Gaming 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p Monitor at Amazon - VA ultra-thin bezel, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified
- Check out the full range of 4K, curved, computer & gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Want some more HD monitor and desktop computer deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to view the entire selection of active offers available now.
Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of PC and monitor deals on Amazon. Due to numerous specifications, components, and features, PC shopping is an intensive process for novice users and experienced buyers alike. While there are complete desktop computer packages on Amazon from top brands such as HP and Dell, the majority of listed items are either tower computers, mini computers, or gaming computers, with a separate category altogether for monitors, keyboards, mice, and similar accessories.
Deciding on a budget and selecting a PC based on hardware specs and performance within the budget is often the best strategy. For casual use and office work, mid-range desktops will prove more than capable, but for a more gaming-focused machine, more powerful rigs from Alienware, CyberPowerPC, iBUYPOWER, and Skytech are recommended.
Those with experience in assembling PCs, or are highly interested in learning how, can also order all specific components required for a desktop computer from Amazon. Users can shop for AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS ROG Strix motherboards, and many more.
Over the course of Prime Day 2019 sales for Amazon surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
In need of some more deals on business, mini and gaming PCs and flat, curved and ultrawide monitors? Click here to access the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
