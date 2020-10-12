Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The soft tissue repair market is poised to grow by USD 10.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on soft tissue repair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of accidental injuries, rise in strategic partnerships for distribution of products and reimbursement for soft tissue repair products.



The soft tissue repair market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for gene therapy as one of the prime reasons driving the soft tissue repair market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic alliances and the development of novel products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The soft tissue repair market covers the following areas:

Soft tissue repair market sizing

Soft tissue repair market forecast

Soft tissue repair market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft tissue repair market vendors that include 3M Co., Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CONMED Corp., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, and Stryker Corp. Also, the soft tissue repair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Soft tissue fixation devices and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tissue scaffold - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

7. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

CONMED Corp.

CryoLife Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corp.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

