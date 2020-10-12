Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soft Tissue Repair Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The soft tissue repair market is poised to grow by USD 10.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on soft tissue repair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of accidental injuries, rise in strategic partnerships for distribution of products and reimbursement for soft tissue repair products.
The soft tissue repair market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing demand for gene therapy as one of the prime reasons driving the soft tissue repair market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic alliances and the development of novel products will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The soft tissue repair market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soft tissue repair market vendors that include 3M Co., Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., CONMED Corp., CryoLife Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, and Stryker Corp. Also, the soft tissue repair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
7. Market Segmentation by End-user
8. Customer Landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/comobf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: