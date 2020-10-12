Save on PC, desktop computer & monitor deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS PC & desktop computer sales, & LG, AOC, & Samsung monitor sales.



Compare all the latest early PC & monitor deals for Prime Day, featuring Dell, HP, ASUS desktop computer sales & LG, Sceptre ViewSonic monitor sales. Browse the full selection of deals using the links below.







Best monitor deals:





Best PC deals:







Want some more PC, desktop computer & monitor deals from brands like Dell & HP? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day deals page for the entire range of live offers at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings last for a brief length of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the entire Prime Day sale.



Prime Day 2020 is a great time to shop for monitor, desktop computer, & PC deals and this year there’s several impressive savings available.



Building a PC from the ground up may seem like a daunting task. You will need to get yourself familiar with the different components that make up a desktop computer--including RAM, graphics cards, sound cards, PC processors, monitors, and other peripherals. Luckily, Amazon has you covered with everything you need to set up your own desktop computer, whether it be a gaming PC or one that you will use for school or office work.



One of the most difficult decisions you will have to make will most likely be which monitor to get. This is because there are a ton of different models out there offering amazing specs and features. Top monitor brands for your PC desktop computer include Samsung, LG, ViewSonic, BenQ, and Sceptre. Most monitors from these brands have high-definition LED displays.



For those who decide to go with pre-built PCs, Amazon offers you a wide selection of top PC brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS.



Worldwide sales during last year’s Prime Day exceeded the combined totals of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales the year before.



Want some more PC, desktop computer & monitor deals from popular brands like HP, Dell, & ASUS? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

