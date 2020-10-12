New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Communication Market with COVID-19 impact by Offering, Communication Protocol, End-use application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04243647/?utm_source=GNW

The persistent rise in machine-to-machine communication is another key factor that is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Components segment to account for largest share of industrial communication market during forecast period

Networking components, such as switches, hubs, gateways, and routers, play a crucial role in the successful operation of any network, as they provide a reliable communication network for machine tools and motion control applications in process and discrete industries.



Wireless segment to witness highest growth in industrial communication market in coming years

The number of wireless connections in industrial applications has increased considerably over the past few years as a result of improved network coverage, transmission quality, and bandwidth capacity.Advancements in wireless communication technologies, especially WHART, cellular, and WLAN, are helping various companies to remotely monitor their assets.



The speed and simplicity of the installation of wireless networks are making them popular, as they can be deployed to facilitate industrial communication even under extreme environments. These factors are expected to widen the application of wireless technology for industrial communication in process and hybrid industries during the forecast period.



Automotive application is attributed to hold largest share of market in 2019

Automotive is amongst the largest industries and one of the oldest applications of industrial communication. It would continue to dominate the industrial communication market due to the growing need for advanced automation in automobile manufacturing hubs around the world.

The response of manufacturers to the COVID-19 pandemic has been varying.For instance, while some manufacturers are decreasing production and furloughing workers, others are increasing, shifting, or relocating production to meet the demand.



Tesla, Ford, GM, ArcelorMittal, and Air Products are a few examples of the companies that have innovated to manufacture new products or shifted production to meet demand.



APAC to witness highest CAGR in the industrial communication market during the forecast period

APAC is a leading industrial hub for several industries, including automotive, electrical, and electronics.It is also the largest automobiles producer in the world.



In APAC, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. The large-scale development exhibited by the emerging economies in this region with the use of advanced technologies for manufacturing is contributing to the growth of the industrial communication market.

In APAC, investments look promising as the majority of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been more successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 than the US and European countries. China is easing the restrictions imposed on the operations of factories and the movement of workers.



The major players in the industrial communication market are Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), OMRON (Japan), Moxa (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies (China), SICK (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Belden (US), Advantech (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and and ABB (Switzerland).



