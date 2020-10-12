Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aviation cargo management systems market is poised to grow by $2335.63 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



The reports on aviation cargo management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference for digital logistics solutions, the development of dedicated cargo terminals, and the initiation of e-freight program by IATA.



The aviation cargo management systems market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing innovation in API platform as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation cargo management systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of RFID technologies and integration of self-service technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The aviation cargo management systems market covers the following areas:

Aviation cargo management systems market sizing

Aviation cargo management systems market forecast

Aviation cargo management systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation cargo management systems market vendors that include Accenture Plc, AKRB Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CHAMP Cargosystems SA, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kale Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mercator Cargo Systems Ltd., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the aviation cargo management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

AWOM systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AFI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ACS systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

AKRB Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CHAMP Cargosystems SA

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kale Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mercator Cargo Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Sabre Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

