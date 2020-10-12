Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation cargo management systems market is poised to grow by $2335.63 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The reports on aviation cargo management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference for digital logistics solutions, the development of dedicated cargo terminals, and the initiation of e-freight program by IATA.

The aviation cargo management systems market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing innovation in API platform as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation cargo management systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of RFID technologies and integration of self-service technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aviation cargo management systems market covers the following areas:

  • Aviation cargo management systems market sizing
  • Aviation cargo management systems market forecast
  • Aviation cargo management systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation cargo management systems market vendors that include Accenture Plc, AKRB Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CHAMP Cargosystems SA, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kale Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mercator Cargo Systems Ltd., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the aviation cargo management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • AWOM systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • AFI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ACS systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • AKRB Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • CHAMP Cargosystems SA
  • Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kale Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Mercator Cargo Systems Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Sabre Corp.
  • Wipro Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1w3yw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

