Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Beta Agonist Feed Additive Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



North America to dominate the beta-agonist feed additive market by garnering nearly 77% of the global sales in 2018. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the year 2018 set a record of 222.2 pounds per capita of animal meat being consumed in the United States, breaking the previous year's record of 216.9 pounds per capita.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Animal Meat to Boost the Beta Agonist Feed Additive Sales



There has been increasing pressure on the livestock industry, to meet the increasing demand for meat and high-value animal protein. Population growth, rising incomes in developing nations, and urbanization have led to a surge in global livestock production. The level of income and consumption of animal protein is directly related to the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs, which are increasing at the expense of staple foods. Due to a decline in the prices of meat and meat products, developing countries are beginning to consume large quantities of meat, at a much lower level of the gross domestic product than industrialized countries did, two to three decades back. Urbanization has led to increased demand for meat and milk products in cities when compared to the rural areas. ?



The global meat market has maintained its growth, and the global consumption of meat products is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The highest growth in meat consumption is expected from the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, because of changing diet patterns, urbanization, population, and economic growth. For example, Chinese demand for meat continues to surpass the domestic supply, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada.?



United States to Dominate the Beta Agonist Feed Additive Sales



The United States Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Meat, particularly beef, is the centerpiece of the average American dinner. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the year 2018 set a record of 222.2 pounds per capita of animal meat being consumed in the United States, breaking the previous year's record of 216.9 pounds per capita.



The growing consumption of meat is expected to stimulate the production of cattle, which in turn, may bolster the US beta-agonist feed additives market in the forecast period. 60-80% of the US fed cattle are raised with a beta-agonist, like Optaflexx (ractopamine hydrochloride) sold by Elanco Animal Health or Zilmax (zilpaterol hydrochloride) manufactured by Merck Animal Health. However, in 2013, Merck Animal Health had halted the production of Zilmax, following which Tyson Foods, one of the largest processors of meat, also stopped purchasing the drug. The result of lesser production and usage of Zilmax has left a negative influence on the market. ?Since the time Zilmax was banned, Optaflexx has been performing well in the US market, accounting for the majority share of the beta-agonist feed additives market. ?



Competitive Landscape



There are very few players, who offer beta-agonist feed additives, as most players in the market offer the same products and innovations, in terms of new products, and are anticipated to give a competitive advantage, thereby resulting in a very concentrated competitive spacing in the global beta-agonist feed additives market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions & Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Powers of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Powers of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Ractopamine

5.1.2 Zilpaterol

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Swine

5.2.2 Ruminants

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1 Japan

5.3.2.2 South Korea

5.3.2.3 India

5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 South America

5.3.3.1 Brazil

5.3.3.2 Argentina

5.3.3.3 Rest of South America

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Merck Animal Health

6.3.2 Elanco Animal Health

6.3.3 Zoetis

6.3.4 Quality Liquid Feeds

6.3.5 Heer Pharma Private Limited



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9uyab

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900