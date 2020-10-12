WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, will share two key presentations at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on Oct. 14 and 15. Kymera Co-Founder, President and CEO, Nello Mainolfi, PhD, will deliver a keynote presentation, “Targeted Protein Degradation Beyond Oncology,” and share recent data related to the company’s IRAK4 program including findings from the company’s non-interventional trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) patients. Haojing Rong, PhD, Vice President of Pre-Clinical Development, will present on Kymera’s efforts to elucidate preclinical pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationships to predict clinical PK/PD.

“Targeted Protein Degradation: Beyond Oncology” (Keynote Plenary Session), will be presented by Dr. Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera on Oct. 15 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dr. Mainolfi will present on the company’s Pegasus platform and approach to target selection, focusing on the IRAK4 degrader program in immunology/inflammation, and will present interim findings from a non-interventional trial evaluating IRAK4 expression and the activity of Kymera’s lead IRAK4 protein degrader KT-474 in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

“Through pre-clinical research and now a non-interventional trial evaluating IRAK4 expression and IRAK4 degrader activity in HS and AD patients, Kymera has continued to demonstrate the potential of IRAK4 degraders to treat a range of diseases beyond oncology. We look forward to sharing our findings and approach with our colleagues, and more broadly, to highlight the importance of understanding PKPD across different cell types responsible for inflammatory processes.” said Dr. Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera.

Data were first shared during a poster presentation at the 5th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA) on October 9th, 2020. Key findings presented demonstrated that IRAK4 levels were higher in diseased compared to unaffected skin, further supporting the relevance of the IRAK4 signaling pathway in HS. The study also showed that ex vivo incubation of HS blood with Kymera’s protein degrader KT-474 reduced IRAK4 to a level approaching the lower limits of detection across all PBMC subsets.

“PK/PD Relationship in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)” (Virtual Poster Presentation) will be presented by Dr. Rong, PhD, Vice President of Pre-Clinical Development on Oct. 14 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kymera’s second presentation will center on the critical need to understand key principles of PK/PD relationships in preclinical species for this new modality and use these learnings to establish optimal dosing paradigms and schedules in preclinical species and eventually to predict human PK/PD and active doses as accurately as possible.

“Our quantitative system pharmacology modeling is an essential tool to dissect the PK/PD interplay in vivo and to predict dosing in humans,” said Dr. Rong, PhD, Vice President of Preclinical Development at Kymera. “At Kymera, we view preclinical investigation of the PKPD relationships across cell and tissue types as an opportunity to glean essential information to guide each step of our drug development process.”

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

About Pegasus™

Pegasus™ is Kymera Therapeutics’ proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, and degradation tools.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and focus; plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof; growth as a company; expectations regarding future interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and uses of capital. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus dated August 20, 2020 and filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities of 1933, as amended, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

