PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for September 2020.



Mesa Airlines reported 21,780 block hours in September 2020, a 40.3 percent drop from September 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for September 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Sep-20 Sep-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 9,410 15,544 -39.5 % 133,973 198,401 -32.5 % United 12,370 20,951 -41.0 % 179,137 257,845 -30.5 % Total 21,780 36,495 -40.3 % 313,110 456,247 -31.4 % Sep-20 Sep-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 5,192 9,522 -45.5 % 76,550 115,484 -33.7 % United 6,004 10,982 -45.3 % 90,226 131,150 -31.2 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.87 % 98.62 % 1.3 % 99.76 % 98.85 % 0.9 % United 99.95 % 99.80 % 0.2 % 99.94 % 99.54 % 0.4 % Total Completion Factor** American 98.59 % 97.60 % 1.0 % 94.20 % 95.84 % -1.7 % United 99.21 % 96.64 % 2.7 % 95.24 % 98.13 % -2.9 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger and cargo service to 102 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media

Matthew Harris

Media@mesa-air.com