SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today announced a poster presentation at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held October 24-25, 2020 in a virtual format.

The details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: October 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Title: PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 shows synergy with standard cancer therapies in solid tumor and hematologic cancer models

Session Name: Molecular Targeted Agents

Publication Number: 163



The full abstract can be viewed here, and the poster will be made available on the Sunesis website at the time of the presentation.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, including first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. SNS-510 is in IND-enabling studies and vecabrutinib has completed a Phase 1b trial in patients with advanced B cell malignancies.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Sunesis’ continued development and potential of its kinase inhibitor pipeline, including SNS-510; the therapeutic potential of SNS-510 and vecabrutinib. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sunesis' current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Sunesis' actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" in Sunesis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and Sunesis' other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sunesis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Sunesis' expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.