Review of the best early security camera, DSLR, & webcam deals for Prime Day, including the top sales on Nikon & Canon DSLRs, Blink outdoor security cameras, & Logitech webcams.



Here’s a guide to the latest early DSLR, security camera, & webcam deals for Prime Day, including offers on Blink security cameras, Nikon, Canon & Sony DSLRs, and Logitech & Microsoft webcams. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best camera deals:



Save up to 60% on webcams from Logitech and more top-rated webcam brands at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on HD webcams for streaming and professional use

Save up to 47% on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 57% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras

Save up to 45% on smart home security cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on indoor & outdoor security cameras from top-rated brands

Save up to 41% on a wide range of camera lenses at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on wide angle, auto-focus and telephoto zoom camera lenses

Check out the full range of cameras on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on top-rated DSLR cameras, action cameras, webcams and home security cameras

Save 47% on the Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera at Amazon - Wi-Fi and NFC enabled with powerful 50X Optical Zoom

Save 30% on the Logitech C270 Webcam at Amazon - with 720p HD video, 3MP photo technology, and built-in microphone filter

Save up to 34% on Arlo Pro & Ultra Security Camera Systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $100 on the Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera at Amazon - with EF-S 18-55mm lens kit, built-in Wi-Fi, dual pixel CMOS AF and 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen

Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon - with 45.7MP resolution, larger Z mount, and 4K ultra-HD video

Searching for more webcam, security camera, & DSLR deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to compare the full range of live offers at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings are active for a limited amount of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Now entering its sixth consecutive year, Amazon Prime Day gives Prime members exclusive deals on a wide range of brands across all categories.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy all the best Prime Day deals.



Numerous deals on security cameras, DSLRs, & webcams are typically available on Amazon for Prime Day. Some of the most popular security cameras today are packed with features that make securing your home more convenient. These include smart features and wireless connectivity. For indoor security, the all-new Blink wireless indoor security camera will be a great choice. If you’re looking for an outdoor security camera, Blink also has its XT2 which is a versatile and durable little outdoor security camera.



If we talk about cameras for photography, two of the most popular cameras are DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Canon and Nikon take the lead in DSLR photography while Sony makes some of the best mirrorless cameras.



When it comes to webcams, the popular models are the Logitech Brio for business use and the Logitech C922 Pro Streamcam for live streamers and gamers.



This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is happening in the fourth quarter of 2020, much later than its usual July schedule.



Want some more webcam, security camera, & DSLR deals? Click here to access the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

