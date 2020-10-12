Our summary of the best early iPad & tablet deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top sales on Apple iPad Air, mini & Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire Tablet & Microsoft Surface tablets



Prime Day 2020 experts have summarized the top early tablet deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the latest discounts on iPads, Fire Tablets, Galaxy Tabs and Surface convertible tablets. Explore the best deals in the list below.



Best Galaxy Tab deals:





Best Microsoft Surface deals:





Best Fire Tablet deals:





Best Apple iPad deals:





More tablet deals:



Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale

- click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale Check out the full range of tablets on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on tablets for kids as well as high-powered tablets from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft





Want some more deals on iPad, Surface and Android tablets? Click here to access the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings are live for a certain amount of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.



Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on tablets such as the Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, Amazon Fire Tablet, and Samsung Galaxy Tab. The iPad is easily the most prominent tablet choice today as it packs a powerful chipset, excellent features, and the smooth interface of iPadOS. Shoppers can choose between the standard iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro to match their preferred display size and computing performance.



Whereas Apple’s tablet lineup is slanted towards the upper end of the price range, Amazon’s Fire tablets are nearer the opposite end. The Fire HD tablets are popular affordable mobile devices for entertainment, offering decent performance at a relatively low cost. The Kids Edition versions are also available as educational and fun tablets for children to play with.



For professionals, the Microsoft Surface Pro is a highly recommended laptop-tablet hybrid. Featuring high-performance hardware, along with a touchscreen display and attachable keyboard, the Surface Pro enables the best features of both devices.

Meanwhile, despite the steady decline of flagship tablets running on Android, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab continues to put up a fight. The latest generation, the Galaxy Tab S7, hits the market this year.



Prime members enjoyed exclusive access to more than a million deals during Prime Day 2019, Amazon’s largest sale to date.



Searching for more tablet deals? Click here to shop the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

