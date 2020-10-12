Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Cells Market by Origin (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Type (Hematopoietic, Dermatocytes, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Lung, Renal, Musculoskeletal, Heart), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613.5 million by 2025 from USD 969.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7%.



Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, the rapid growth in the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, growing focus on R&D, recent developments in stem cell therapy, the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and advantages of primary human cells over cell lines are the major factors driving the growth of the primary cells market.

The human primary cells accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market, by origin, during the forecast period

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing funding for the R&D of regenerative therapies, the rising incidence of cancer, and the growing application areas of human stem cells are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Increasing research funding by key pharma players, increasing incidence of liver cancer & pediatric liver diseases across the globe, and the emergence of new companies dedicated to liver therapeutics research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Life science research companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the primary cells market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. In 2019, the life science research companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing investments of companies in cell-based research, high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments, increasing cancer research in life science research companies, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region primary cells market

The global primary cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, a growing number of biobanks & research centers, rising prevalence of cancer, and recent developments in tissue engineering & stem cell therapy.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Primary Cells Market Overview

4.2 Primary Cells Market, by Origin, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Primary Cells Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 Primary Cells Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Cancer Research

5.2.1.2 Advantages of Primary Human Cells Over Cell Lines

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.1.4 Rapid Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.6 Government Investments for Cell-Based Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Primary Cell Culture Contamination

5.2.2.2 Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancing Biomedical Research Using Primary Cells in 3D Cultures

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Primary Cells Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the Primary Cells Market



6 Primary Cells Market, by Origin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Human Primary Cells

6.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Support Market Growth

6.3 Animal Primary Cells

6.3.1 Rising Investments in Animal Cell Research to Propel the Market Growth



7 Primary Cells Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hematopoietic Cells

7.2.1 Increasing Cancer Research & Funding to Propel the Market Growth

7.3 Dermatocytes

7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Melanoma is a Key Factor Driving the Growth of this Segment

7.4 Gastrointestinal Cells

7.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Stomach Cancer to Bolster Market Growth

7.5 Hepatocytes

7.5.1 Cryopreserved Hepatocytes

7.5.1.1 Longer Lifespan of Cryopreserved Hepatocytes Than Fresh Hepatocytes to Drive Market Growth

7.5.2 Fresh Hepatocytes

7.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Limited Availability of Fresh Hepatocytes to Limit Market Growth

7.6 Lung Cells

7.6.1 Increasing Rate of Lung Cancer & Copd to Drive the Demand for Lung Cells

7.7 Renal Cells

7.7.1 Lack of Availability of Effective Renal Therapies to Propel Market Growth

7.8 Heart Cells

7.8.1 High Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

7.9 Musculoskeletal Cells

7.9.1 Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Propel Market Growth

7.10 Other Primary Cells



8 Primary Cells Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Life Science Research Companies

8.2.1 Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research to Drive the Market Growth

8.3 Research Institutes

8.3.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research and High Prevalence of Cancer are Driving Market Growth



9 Primary Cells Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Partnerships

10.3.5 Acquisitions



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.1.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria

11.1.2 Stars

11.1.3 Emerging Leaders

11.1.4 Pervasive Players

11.1.5 Participants

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2019)

11.2.1 Progressive Companies

11.2.2 Starting Blocks

11.2.3 Responsive Companies

11.2.4 Dynamic Companies

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.3.2 Merck KGaA

11.3.3 Lonza

11.3.4 Promocell GmbH

11.3.5 Corning Incorporated

11.3.6 American Type Culture Collection (Atcc)

11.3.7 Cell Biologics, Inc.

11.3.8 Hemacare Corporation (A Charles River Laboratories, Inc. Company)

11.3.9 Zenbio, Inc.

11.3.10 Stem Cell Technologies, Inc.

11.3.11 Allcells

11.3.12 Axol Bioscience Ltd.

11.3.13 Ixcells Biotechnologies

11.3.14 Neuromics

11.3.15 Stemexpress

11.3.16 BioIVT

11.3.17 Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc.

11.3.18 Sekisui Xenotech, LLC

11.3.19 Ppa Research Group, Inc.

11.3.20 Creative Bioarray

11.3.21 BPS Bioscience, Inc.

11.3.22 Epithelix Sarl

11.3.23 Reachbio LLC

11.3.24 Accegen

11.3.25 Biopredic International



12 Appendix

