The future of the 1,4 butanediol market looks promising with opportunities in the THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others market. The global 1,4 butanediol market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand from THF industry, increasing demand for PBT, and emerging markets, which will drive the demand for PU, and growth in emerging markets.



A more than 150 page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the 1,4 butanediol market, then read this report.



The study includes the 1,4 butanediol market size and forecast for the global 1,4 butanediol market through 2024, segmented by technology, application, and region.



By Technology: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

Others

By Application: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

THF

PBT

GBL

PU

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

Some of the 1,4 butanediol companies profiled in this report include SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Ashland Inc., Bioamber Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Genomatica Inc., Invista S.A.R.L, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM), and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, LyondellBasell Chemicals, International Specialty Products, and others



Some of the features of 'Global 1,4 Butanediol Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global 1,4 butanediol market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by technology, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global 1,4 butanediol market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for 1,4 butanediol in the global 1,4 butanediol market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, 1,4 butanediol in the global 1,4 butanediol market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global 1,4 butanediol market by technology, application, and region? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the 1,4 butanediol market? What are the business risks and threats to the 1,4 butanediol market? What are emerging trends in this 1,4 butanediol market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the 1,4 butanediol market? What are the new developments in the 1,4 butanediol market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this 1,4 butanediol market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this 1,4 butanediol area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, 1,4 butanediol market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Technology

3.3.1: Reppe process

3.3.2: Davy process

3.3.3: Butadiene process

3.3.4: Propylene oxide process

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Application

3.4.1: THF

3.4.2: PBT

3.4.3: GBL

3.4.4: PU

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Region

4.2: North American 1,4 Butanediol Market

4.2.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European 1,4 Butanediol Market

4.3.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others

4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC 1,4 Butanediol Market

4.4.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others

4.4.3: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand

4.5: ROW 1,4 Butanediol Market

4.5.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global 1,4 Butanediol Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global 1,4 Butanediol Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.2: BASF SE

7.3: LyondellBasell Chemicals

7.4: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.5: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

7.6: Ashland Inc.

7.7: Bioamber Inc.

7.8: Chemtura Corporation

7.9: Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

7.10: Dairen Chemical Corporation

7.11: Genomatica Inc.

7.12: Invista S.A.R.L

7.13: Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM)

7.14: Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd

7.15: International Specialty Products



