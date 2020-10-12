Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4 Butanediol Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the 1,4 butanediol market looks promising with opportunities in the THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others market. The global 1,4 butanediol market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand from THF industry, increasing demand for PBT, and emerging markets, which will drive the demand for PU, and growth in emerging markets.
A more than 150 page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the 1,4 butanediol market, then read this report.
The study includes the 1,4 butanediol market size and forecast for the global 1,4 butanediol market through 2024, segmented by technology, application, and region.
By Technology: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Application: [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Some of the 1,4 butanediol companies profiled in this report include SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Ashland Inc., Bioamber Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Genomatica Inc., Invista S.A.R.L, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM), and Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, LyondellBasell Chemicals, International Specialty Products, and others
Some of the features of 'Global 1,4 Butanediol Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Technology
3.3.1: Reppe process
3.3.2: Davy process
3.3.3: Butadiene process
3.3.4: Propylene oxide process
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Application
3.4.1: THF
3.4.2: PBT
3.4.3: GBL
3.4.4: PU
3.4.5: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Region
4.2: North American 1,4 Butanediol Market
4.2.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European 1,4 Butanediol Market
4.3.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others
4.3.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others
4.3.3: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia
4.4: APAC 1,4 Butanediol Market
4.4.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others
4.4.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others
4.4.3: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand
4.5: ROW 1,4 Butanediol Market
4.5.1: Market by Technology: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, and Others
4.5.2: Market by Application: THF, PBT, GBL, PU, and others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global 1,4 Butanediol Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global 1,4 Butanediol Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global 1,4 Butanediol Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.
7.2: BASF SE
7.3: LyondellBasell Chemicals
7.4: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
7.5: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
7.6: Ashland Inc.
7.7: Bioamber Inc.
7.8: Chemtura Corporation
7.9: Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
7.10: Dairen Chemical Corporation
7.11: Genomatica Inc.
7.12: Invista S.A.R.L
7.13: Saudi International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM)
7.14: Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd
7.15: International Specialty Products
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
