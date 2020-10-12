Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oryzenin Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the oryzenin market looks promising with opportunities in dairy alternatives, beverages, bakery and confectionery, sports and nutrition and meat. The global oryzenin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for rice protein due to its functional properties, cost-effective production of plant protein, growing health consciousness of consumers, and increase in applications of rice protein.



The study includes the oryzenin market size and forecast for the global oryzenin market through 2024, segmented by product, application, form, function, and region.



By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Isolates

Concentrates

Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogs & Extenders

Other

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Dry

Liquid

By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Emulsifying

Texturizing

Gelling

Foaming

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the oryzenin companies profiled in this report include Axiom Foods, AIDP, Ricebran Technologies, Beneo, Kerry Group, Ribus, The Green Labs, Golden Grain Group, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology, and Bioway (XI'an) Organic Ingredients.



Some of the features of 'Global Oryzenin Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' includes: -

Market size estimates: Global oryzenin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product, application, form, function , and region

Regional analysis: Global oryzenin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for oryzenin in the global oryzenin market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for oryzenin in the global oryzenin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global oryzenin market by product type (isolates, concentrates, and others), application (sports and energy nutrition, beverages, dairy alternatives, bakery and confectionery, meat analogs and extenders, and others), form (dry and liquid), function (emulsifying, texturizing, gelling, foaming, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the oryzenin market? What are the business risks and threats to the oryzenin market? What are emerging trends in this oryzenin market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the oryzenin market? What are the new developments in the oryzenin market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this oryzenin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this oryzenin area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this oryzenin market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Oryzenin Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Oryzenin Market by Product

3.3.1: Isolates

3.3.2: Concentrates

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Oryzenin Market by Application

3.4.1: Sports & Energy Nutrition

3.4.2: Beverages

3.4.3: Dairy Alternatives

3.4.4: Bakery & Confectionery

3.4.5: Meat Analogs & Extenders

3.4.6: Other

3.5: Global Oryzenin Market by Form

3.5.1: Dry

3.5.2: Liquid

3.6: Global Oryzenin Market by Function

3.6.1: Emulsifying

3.6.2: Texturizing

3.6.3: Gelling

3.6.4: Foaming

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Oryzenin Market by Region

4.2: North American Oryzenin Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery

& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other

4.2.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid

4.2.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others

4.3: European Oryzenin Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery

& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other

4.3.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid

4.3.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others

4.4: APAC Oryzenin Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery

& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other

4.4.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid

4.4.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others

4.5: ROW Oryzenin Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery

& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other

4.5.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid

4.5.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Form

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Function

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Oryzenin Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Oryzenin Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Axiom Foods

7.2: AIDP

7.3: Ricebran Technologies

7.4: Beneo

7.5: Kerry Group

7.6: Ribus

7.7: The Green Labs

7.8: Golden Grain Group

7.9: Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

7.10: Bioway (XI'an) Organic Ingredients



