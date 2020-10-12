Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oryzenin Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the oryzenin market looks promising with opportunities in dairy alternatives, beverages, bakery and confectionery, sports and nutrition and meat. The global oryzenin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for rice protein due to its functional properties, cost-effective production of plant protein, growing health consciousness of consumers, and increase in applications of rice protein.
A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the oryzenin market, then read this report.
The study includes the oryzenin market size and forecast for the global oryzenin market through 2024, segmented by product, application, form, function, and region.
By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Function [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Some of the oryzenin companies profiled in this report include Axiom Foods, AIDP, Ricebran Technologies, Beneo, Kerry Group, Ribus, The Green Labs, Golden Grain Group, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology, and Bioway (XI'an) Organic Ingredients.
Some of the features of 'Global Oryzenin Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' includes: -
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Oryzenin Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Oryzenin Market by Product
3.3.1: Isolates
3.3.2: Concentrates
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Oryzenin Market by Application
3.4.1: Sports & Energy Nutrition
3.4.2: Beverages
3.4.3: Dairy Alternatives
3.4.4: Bakery & Confectionery
3.4.5: Meat Analogs & Extenders
3.4.6: Other
3.5: Global Oryzenin Market by Form
3.5.1: Dry
3.5.2: Liquid
3.6: Global Oryzenin Market by Function
3.6.1: Emulsifying
3.6.2: Texturizing
3.6.3: Gelling
3.6.4: Foaming
3.6.5: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Oryzenin Market by Region
4.2: North American Oryzenin Market
4.2.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery
& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other
4.2.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid
4.2.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others
4.3: European Oryzenin Market
4.3.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others
4.3.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery
& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other
4.3.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid
4.3.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others
4.4: APAC Oryzenin Market
4.4.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others
4.4.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery
& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other
4.4.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid
4.4.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others
4.5: ROW Oryzenin Market
4.5.1: Market by Product: Isolates, Concentrates, and Others
4.5.2: Market by Application: Sports & Energy Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery
& Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other
4.5.3: Market by Form: Dry and Liquid
4.5.4: Market by Function: Emulsifying, Texturizing, Gelling, Foaming, and Others
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Product
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Form
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Function
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Oryzenin Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Oryzenin Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Oryzenin Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Axiom Foods
7.2: AIDP
7.3: Ricebran Technologies
7.4: Beneo
7.5: Kerry Group
7.6: Ribus
7.7: The Green Labs
7.8: Golden Grain Group
7.9: Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology
7.10: Bioway (XI'an) Organic Ingredients
