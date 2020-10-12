Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Concrete Printing Market by Printing Type, Technique and End-use Sector: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D concrete printing market was valued at $310.9 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $40,652.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 106.5% from 2020 to 2027.



3D concrete printing process involves construction of building structures and other infrastructures using concrete and atomized machines. Walls, roofs, and pillars can be printed using 3D printers. Furthermore, pre-programmed software drives the robot or a 3D printer. The path of its movement is programmed in software such as AutoCAD and SolidWorks. It subsequently decides and drives the printer to print the desired object. This technology has less error compared to traditional manual methods. In addition, using this technology, complex designs can be easily produced and at faster rate.



The growth of the global 3D concrete printing market is majorly driven by cost saving on skilled labor. The skilled labor charges huge amount for customized and complex construction. The amount spent on wages of these skilled labors can be saved by using 3D concrete printers. In addition, reduction in waste generation and cost feasibility for mass production are other factors augmenting the growth of the market. However, high investment cost and limitation of printing size are major disadvantages of 3D printing technology. On the contrary, rapid urbanization is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, challenges faced by 3D technology are material development, its strength & durability, poor surface finish, and technical expertise to operate and maintain the software and hardware for this service. However, research & development is carried by the companies that deal in 3D concrete printing service to overcome these challenges. Strategies such as business expansion, product launch, and partnerships are being adopted by major players in the market to boost market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Cobod set up a 3D Printhuset to operate the sales of its new printer, BOD2 in UAE market.



The global 3D concrete printing market is segmented into printing type, technique, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is divided into gantry system and robotic arm. Depending on technique, it is classified into extrusion-based and powder-based. By end-use sector, it is segregated into residential, commercial and infrastructure. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Region wise, the 3D concrete printing market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, North America was the highest contributor to the 3D concrete printing market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period, owing to rise in 3D printing projects and environmental awareness.



