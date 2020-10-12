Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipettes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Category; Channel Type; Volume Type; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,439.75 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$1,913.77 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global pipettes market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth.



Based on type, the pipettes market is segmented into air displacement pipettes and positive displacement pipettes. In 2019, the air displacement pipettes segment accounted for a larger share of the market. The growth of the segmental market is attributed to the rising number launches of these products.



Factors such as the growing research in the biotechnology industry and increasing number of product launches are driving the growth of the pipettes market. However, the exorbitant cost of automated pipettes can impede the market growth. Further, the increasing growth prospects in developing economies offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global pipettes market players.



Brand Gmbh CO KG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Medical, Hirschmann Laborgerate GmbH & Co. KG, Mettler Toledo, Nichiryo Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Product, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.are among the prominent players in the pipettes market. These companies are focused on partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and other business strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Sartorius and Andrew Alliance S.A. launched the Andrew Alliance Pipette+, a unique system that ensures complete traceability and enhanced repeatability in manual pipetting at life science laboratories. Andrew Alliance is a robotics company that employs an innovative approach to liquid handling to increases the reproducibility of conventional laboratory pipettes.



The report segments the global pipettes market as follows:



By Type

Air Displacement Pipettes

Positive Displacement Pipettes

By Category

Manual

Electronic

By Channel Type

Multi-Channel

8-Channel

12-Channel

Others

Single Channel

By Volume Type

Adjustable Volume

Fixed Volume

By Application

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Biotech Laboratories

Food and Beverage

Forensics Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

