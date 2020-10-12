Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaporation Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Evaporation Materials Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Evaporation Materials estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Precious Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$664.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nonprecious Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.9% share of the global Evaporation Materials market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Evaporation Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$398.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$381.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$381.5 Million by the year 2027.



Other Material Types Segment Corners a 33% Share in 2020



In the global Other Material Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$499.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$285.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Canon Optron, Inc.

China Rare Metal Material Co., Ltd.

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Materion Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Plasmaterials Inc.

Process Materials, Inc.

Ulvac, Inc.

Umicore NV/SA



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Evaporation Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3v4k76

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900