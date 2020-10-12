Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shunt Reactor - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Shunt Reactor Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shunt Reactor estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Oil-Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Core segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Shunt Reactor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$696.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
