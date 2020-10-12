Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 report.



This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements to 2020.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.



A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.



Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,000 manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in manufacturing and supply deal making since 2014.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by manufacturing and supply company A-Z , stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about manufacturing and supply partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.



Report scope

Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of manufacturing and supply deal structure

Case studies of real-life manufacturing and supply deals

Access to over 2,000 manufacturing and supply deal records covering pharma, biotech, devices and diagnostics since 2014

The leading manufacturing and supply deals by value since 2014

Most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers since 2014

The leading manufacturing and supply partnering resources

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in manufacturing and supply deal making

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between manufacturing and supply deals

2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2014

2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply deal making by year since 2014

2.3.2. Manufacturing and supply deal making by phase of development since 2014

2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply deal making by industry sector since 2014

2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply deal making by therapy area since 2014

2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply deal making by technology type since 2014

2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply deal making by most active company since 2014

2.3.7. When supply can be useful

2.4. Attributes of pure manufacturing and supply deals

2.5. Attributes of manufacturing and supply in multi-component deals

2.6. Reasons for including manufacturing and supply options in a multi-component deal

2.7. The future of manufacture and supply as part of multicomponent deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component manufacturing deals

3.3. Pure manufacturing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example manufacturing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Amyris Brazil - Biomin Nutricao Animal Do Brasil

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Patheon - Orexigen Therapeutics

3.4. Manufacturing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example multicomponent manufacturing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: Agenus Bio - NewVac

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Elite Pharmaceuticals - Hi-Tech Pharmacal



Chapter 4 - Overview of supply deal structure

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Supply agreement structure

4.2.1. Example supply agreements

4.2.1.a. Case study 5: Omthera Pharmaceuticals - Catalent Pharma solutions

4.2.1.b. Case study 6: Endo Pharmaceuticals - Noramco

4.3. Supply rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

4.3.1. Example co-marketing right clauses

4.3.1.a. Case study 7: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals - Asahi Kasei

4.3.1.b. Case study 8: Durata Therapeutics - Hospira



Chapter 5 - Leading manufacturing and supply deals

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value



Chapter 6 - Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers



Chapter 7 - Manufacturing and supply deals contract directory since 2014

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Manufacturing and supply deals with contracts since 2014



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Manufacturing and supply deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Manufacturing and supply deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Manufacturing and supply deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Manufacturing and supply deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Manufacturing and supply deals by technology type

Appendix 6 -Deal type definitions



