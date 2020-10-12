Conduent efficiently scans, reviews and processes an average of 570,000 pages every day for beneficiaries and applicants



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the award of a blanket purchase agreement from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to provide automated mailroom technology that improves the efficiency of disability claims processing for millions of Americans in need. The award extends Conduent’s support to the federal government, helping agencies keep pace with increasing volumes and compliance mandates while reducing costs to better serve constituents.

The SSA blanket purchase agreement, which includes options to extend until 2025, marks a continuation of services Conduent has provided to the agency since 2003. From facilities primarily in Kentucky and Utah, the company uses technology to scan, review and process an average of 570,000 pages every day for beneficiaries and applicants of SSA. The agency depends on Conduent for a near-perfect 99.9 percent accuracy rate on documents scanned.

The company’s work helps to facilitate standardized procedures and information sharing across SSA offices, which is necessary to efficiently process disability claims. Conduent helps to process new applications as well as the claims associated with millions of recipients.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with SSA in support of citizens with disabilities,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions at Conduent. “Our team is dedicated to using the latest technology to deliver benefits to those who rely on them.”

Conduent provides a range of administrative and other business process solutions for federal agencies. The company offers document management and automation, as well as human resource solutions, medical claims management, and legal and compliance solutions.

Companywide, in support of government agencies and other clients, Conduent processes approximately 26 billion images and digitizes 120 million documents annually. In addition, Conduent manages approximately 8 million customer communications across voice, email and fax every day.

