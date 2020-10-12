Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Company was today notified that on 12 October 2020 Lynne Weedall, a Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

The Company was also notified today that Ray O’Toole, Chairman, has entered into an ongoing trading agreement to purchase shares each month. Details of transactions made pursuant to that agreement will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation in due course.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLynne Weedall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Ordinary SharesGBP 0.387812,000
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 12,000
GBP 0.3878
e)Date of the transaction2020-10-12
f)Place of the transactionXLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

12 October 2020