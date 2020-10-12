Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Company was today notified that on 12 October 2020 Lynne Weedall, a Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

The Company was also notified today that Ray O’Toole, Chairman, has entered into an ongoing trading agreement to purchase shares each month. Details of transactions made pursuant to that agreement will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation in due course.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lynne Weedall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Ordinary Shares GBP 0.3878 12,000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price



Aggregated volume: 12,000

GBP 0.3878 e) Date of the transaction 2020-10-12 f) Place of the transaction XLON

