The global BIM and digital twin market was estimated at $5,225.6 million in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 14.5% until 2026.
The purpose of this research is to explore your company's 'Growth Zone' in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry through building information modelling (BIM) and digital twin opportunities.
The study highlights market developments such as the evolution of the BIM and digital twin platform, impact of major technologies in the construction industry, important driving and restraining factors that influence market growth, top predictions, latest trends, market measurements at a global and regional level, competitive landscape, key company profiles, and growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for market participants to capitalise on in this high-growth market.
BIM and digital twin is a technology-based software and services market that has evolved from the 2D and 3D design tools, which involved a lot of paperwork. BIM and digital twin, which is one of the modern digital construction tools, enable AEC industry professionals to proficiently plan, design, construct, operate, and manage buildings and infrastructure. The implementation of BIM and digital twin platform for construction projects has been increasing at an accelerated rate in the last 5 years.
Both public and private sector stakeholders play a crucial role in bringing awareness and business interests in BIM and digital twin. The main drivers identified for BIM and digital twin adoption are increasing digitalisation in the private sector; increasing penetration of building Internet of Things (IoT); sustainable building techniques; governmental support for BIM implementation; business potential with increasing urbanization; and a higher level of collaboration between stakeholders in construction projects.
The study captures the market revenues of BIM and digital twin, leveraged from the pre-construction phase to the operational phase of buildings. The study does not cover construction management software exclusively used for project bidding, financial planning, project scheduling, field operations, and quality control. However, if these features are included with the BIM and digital twin software, their revenues are included.
