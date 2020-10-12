NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the platform that enables users to seamlessly access live, 1-on-1 virtual training with personal trainers and access fitness facilities all over the country, announces its partnership with 2XU, a proven leader in performance sports apparel. This collaboration will allow users to take full advantage of both products, providing both FlexIt users and 2XU customers with a well-rounded fitness experience.



Both 2XU customers and FlexIt users will benefit directly from this partnership. 2XU customers will receive custom access to FlexIt’s virtual training platform and its network of close to 3,000 partner fitness facilities across the United States. FlexIt users will be rewarded for completing specific fitness challenges (such as working out for consecutive days) with exclusive 2XU offers across the brand’s key product categories, which are all designed to help users prepare, perform and recover to improve their overall performance. Together, the two companies are giving their networks the opportunity to continue their fitness journeys through various initiatives, experiences and activations over the next year.

“FlexIt and 2XU are two like-minded companies in that both our missions focus on providing everyone with the tools they need to work out successfully, in a way that makes them feel comfortable, no matter where they are,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and founder of FlexIt. “We’re partnering to further these goals and make sure people can work out their way with premier fitness access and performance apparel.”

2XU is a global leader in sports compression and high-performance sports apparel. The company helps athletes of all levels train, perform, and recover back to their peak across sports like running, high-intensity interval training, basketball, football, and triathlon. “We at 2XU are driven by a mission to create a fitter and healthier world, and hope to inspire athletes of all abilities to chase and achieve their finish lines, whatever they may be. We are passionate about creating technical sportswear that can inspire you to get moving and help you beat your best,” said Rebecca van Raay, Global Digital Marketing Manager at 2XU.

“We’re excited to partner with FlexIt to provide further value to our 2XU community and to help them reach their health and fitness goals. We look forward to providing our customers with FlexIt’s multi-channel fitness offering, knowing they can work out safely, no matter where they are, and still reach their finish lines,” said Alex Mallen, Director of Brand Partnerships at 2XU.

To learn more about FlexIt, visit www.flexit.fit.

To discover the latest 2XU range, visit www.2xu.com/us .

About FlexIt:



FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that connects users (virtually) with certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands. Users can search for trainers, book them, and take sessions all from within the FlexIt app or website. In addition, FlexIt allows users to quickly and seamlessly access a wide network of fitness clubs across the U.S., while paying only for the time that they are in the facility. With nearly 3,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/



About 2XU:

Founded in Australia in 2005, 2XU is a technical sports apparel company and a platform to help people chase their finish lines. The global leader in sports compression, 2XU compression is designed and tested in consultation with sports scientists and industry experts, and is backed by independent, scientific research by the Australian Institute of Sport and other leading research teams. Sold globally, 2XU is the performance apparel brand of choice across endurance sports including triathlon, run, cycle and row, as well as the compression brand of choice for some of the world's best athletes and teams, at all levels, including basketball, football, soccer and baseball. 2XU helps athletes of all abilities prepare, perform, recover and repeat as they work toward their finish lines. With a heritage in endurance sports, 2XU is on a mission to help create a fitter and healthier world. For more information, visit www.2XU.com or follow 2XU on Facebook or Instagram .



For Media Inquiries:

Thomas Menzefricke

PR for FlexIt

press@flexit.fit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39a5f8d0-619a-43f7-bfbf-fbb4cc657df3