SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, released the fifth wave of its study into the impact of the pandemic on vehicle shopping and vehicle shoppers’ needs, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the six-month marker, it’s encouraging to see that fewer shoppers now report being less likely to purchase a vehicle due to the pandemic than at any point during our research series,” said Wendy McMullin, Head of Research at TrueCar. “Shopper concerns over vehicle affordability stood out, however, and we expect that trend to continue while inventory remains limited.”
In TrueCar and ALG’s latest automotive industry forecast, average new car transaction prices are projected to have increased by 3.5% year-over-year for September 2020 reaching $36,541 while automaker incentive spending is projected to be up 5.3% year-over-year for September 2020 reaching $4,001.
“As affordability concerns rise and new car inventory shortages continue, we can expect to see more consumers gravitating toward the used market where strong sales the past three to five years as well as high leasing adoption have resulted in a strong supply of late model used vehicles” said Nick Woolard, Director, OEM Analytics. “We also foresee new car shoppers expanding their consideration set to brands with lower cost entry level models in the popular utility and CUV segments to help drive down vehicle costs.”
Highlights from the Study Include: Study fielded 9/23/20 with a population of 1,200 (U.S. Covid-19 cases 7.1M, U.S. COVID-19 deaths 206,000)
“Fewer car shoppers are now expressing concern over being exposed or exposing others in their vehicle shopping than at any other point in our COVID-19 research series,” added McMullin. “Despite this, consumers’ desire to do more online and visit fewer dealerships is at its highest point now, hinting at a longer-term trend beyond the pandemic.”
