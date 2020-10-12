Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Nozzle Type (Venturi Nozzle, Straight Bore Nozzle, Wide Throat Nozzle), by Material, by Bore Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global abrasive blasting nozzle market size is anticipated to reach USD 267.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of abrasive blasting machines for cleaning, repairing, and surface finishing, among other applications, is expected to drive the market growth. Construction projects being aggressively pursued, particularly in developing economies, such as India and Brazil, are also expected to contribute to the growth.



Additionally, the key companies are developing nozzles that reduce the lifetime healthcare costs, OSHA noise citations, incidents of worker hearing damage, and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are particularly focusing on using advanced materials to develop light-weight nozzles as part of the efforts to reduce the overall operator fatigue and enhance workplace productivity. Vendors are also employing proprietary technologies to reduce the exit velocity while effectively maintaining the particle velocity, thereby reducing the noise levels at the source without compromising with productivity.



Abrasive blasting nozzles are being used for diverse applications as different types, such as venturi nozzles that offer high abrasive velocity, angled nozzles that are ideal for compact spaces, and straight bore nozzles that are suitable for close-range spot blasting, are introduced in the market. The ability to blast nozzles to ensure consistent surface finishing is expected to open significant opportunities in the market over the forecast period. For instance, blasting nozzles are increasingly being used for sandblasting operations on automobiles to strip-off paint, rust, grease, and oil.



Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Report Highlights

The carbide tip segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 57% in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period

The marine segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2019 and was valued at approximately USD 64 million

Harder materials offer better wear resistance but incur high replacement costs and are susceptible to cracks under rough handling

Distributors and suppliers are offering a myriad of abrasive blasting nozzles at competitive prices and are also guaranteeing efficient delivery

End users are making buying decisions on the basis of the shape, orifice, abrasive velocity, and material of the nozzle as well as the blasting surface

The popularity of nozzles complying with the ISO and OSHA, among other standards and codes, is increasing

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal Database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources & Third Party Perspective

1.3.4 Primary Research

1.4 Information Analysis

1.4.1 Data Analysis Models

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation and Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Price Point/Pricing Analysis as a Function of Nozzle Type

3.1.1 Venturi nozzle

3.1.2 Straight bore nozzle

3.1.3 Wide throat nozzle

3.1.4 Other types of nozzles

3.2 Price Point/Pricing Analysis as a Function of Nozzle Material

3.2.1 Carbide tips

3.2.1.1 Tungsten carbide

3.2.1.2 Boron carbide

3.2.1.3 Silicon carbide

3.2.2 Ceramic tips

3.2.3 Steel tips

3.3 End-use Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 An Overview on the Emergence of High-Efficiency, Low Noise Nozzles and their Potential Impact on Overall Sales

3.5 Competitive Pricing Analysis for High-Efficiency, Low Noise Nozzles

3.6 Competition Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.7 Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Company Categorization

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Kennametal Inc.

4.2.1.1 Company overview

4.2.1.2 Financial performance

4.2.1.3 Product benchmarking

4.2.2 Marco Group International

4.2.2.1 Company overview

4.2.2.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.2.3 Recent developments

4.2.3 Clemco Industries Corp.

4.2.3.1 Company overview

4.2.3.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.4 Sponge-Jet Inc.

4.2.4.1 Company overview

4.2.4.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.5 Elcometer Limited

4.2.5.1 Company overview

4.2.5.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.5.3 Recent Developments

4.2.6 Pirate Brand (dBA Forecast sales)

4.2.6.1 Company overview

4.2.6.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.7 Everblast Inc.

4.2.7.1 Company overview

4.2.7.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.8 BlastOne International

4.2.8.1 Company overview

4.2.8.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.9 Contracor GmbH

4.2.9.1 Company overview

4.2.9.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.10 Manus Abrasive Systems Inc.

4.2.10.1 Company overview

4.2.10.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.11 Graco Inc.

4.2.11.1 Company overview

4.2.11.2 Financial performance

4.2.11.3 Product benchmarking

4.2.11.4 Recent developments

4.2.12 T-Tex Industries

4.2.12.1 Company overview

4.2.12.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.13 AGSCO Corp.

4.2.13.1 Company overview

4.2.13.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.14 Airblast B.V.

4.2.14.1 Company overview

4.2.14.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.15 Burwell Technologies

4.2.15.1 Company overview

4.2.15.2 Product benchmarking

4.2.16 KEIR Manufacturing, Inc.

4.2.16.1 Company overview

4.2.16.2 Product benchmarking



Chapter 5 Nozzle Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

5.2 Nozzle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)

5.3 Venturi Nozzle

5.3.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

5.4 Straight Bore Nozzle

5.4.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

5.5 Wide Throat Nozzle

5.5.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)



Chapter 6 Material Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.2 Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.3 Carbide Tips

6.3.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.3.2 Tungsten carbide

6.3.2.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.3.3 Boron carbide

6.3.3.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.3.4 Silicon carbide

6.3.4.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.4 Ceramic Tips

6.4.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

6.5 Steel Tips

6.5.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)



Chapter 7 End-Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.2 End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.5 Marine (Shipyard)

7.5.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)



Chapter 8 Bore Size Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.2 Bore Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.3 5/16 Inch

8.3.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.4 3/8 Inch

8.4.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.5 7/16 Inch

8.5.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand USD)



Chapter 9 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2019 & 2027 (Thousand Units)

9.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Asia Pacific

9.6 South America

9.7 Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8300p

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900