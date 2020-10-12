Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global herbal toothcare industry accounted for $1.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in awareness regarding oral hygiene, availability & accessibility to foster market expansion, and side effects of chemical formulations resulting in transition toward herbaltoothcare products have augmented the growth of the global herbal toothcare market. In addition, advantages associated with herbal ingredients further fuels the growth. On the other hand, standardization and quality control of herbal formulations and dearth of raw materials impede the market growth. Nevertheless, shift in consumer preferences and presence of allergens in conventional toothpaste formulations are anticipated to usher multiple opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Various manufacturers are introducing herbal products for regular use to evade side effects of chemical formulations in usual toothcare products.

The disrupted supply chain, however, has curbed the distribution and manufacturing of herbal toothcare products.

Government initiatives to increase awareness regarding herbal cosmetics are expected to help the stakeholders to sustain during this time.

The global herbal toothcare market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the toothpaste segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global market. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the mouth wash segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes tooth powder segment.

Based on sales channel, the online sales channels segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the maximum share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global herbal toothcare market. Furthermore, the study also involves segments including independent stores and specialty stores.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for around three-fifths of the global revenue share. Contrarily, the market across LAMEA is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the market across North America and Europe.

The major market players in the report includes Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever Group, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Himalaya Herbals, Dabur International Ltd., Amway Corporation, PatanjaliAyurved Ltd., Vicco Laboratories, Procter & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson Services.

