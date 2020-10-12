Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in electric vehicle motor have undergone significant change in recent years, with brushed DC motors to brushless DC motors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as torque accuracy, and robust limp-homes are creating significant potential for electric vehicle motor in various vehicle platforms due to their reversibility, and reduction in noise pollution properties.



In this market, various technologies, such as weakening control, torque accuracy, and robust limp-home are used in the battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug in hybrid electric vehicle applications. Increasing demand for improving the driving range of electric vehicles, and stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission are creating new opportunities for various electric vehicle motor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the electric vehicle motor market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global electric vehicle motor technology by application, technology, and region.



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Weakening Control

Torque Accuracy

Robust Limp-Home Strategies

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Weakening Control

Torque Accuracy

Robust Limp-Home Strategies

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Weakening Control

Torque Accuracy

Robust Limp-Home Strategies

Plug in hybrid Electric Vehicles

Weakening Control

Torque Accuracy

Robust Limp-Home Strategies

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

The Rest of the World

Some of the electric vehicle motor companies profiled in this report include Continental, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Tesla, BYD Auto, Denso Corporation, Metric Mind Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, Robert Bosch, and Siemens.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the electric vehicle motor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in electric vehicle motor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the new technology developments in electric vehicle motor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in electric vehicle motor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this electric vehicle motor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this electric vehicle motor technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary



2.Technology Landscape

2.1.Technology Background and Evolution

2.2.Technology and Application Mapping

2.3.Supply Chain



3.Technology Readiness

3.1.Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2.Drivers and Challenges in Electric Vehicle Motor Technologies

3.3.Competitive Intensity

3.4.Regulatory Compliance



4.Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1.Electric Vehicle Motor Opportunity

4.2.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1.Weakening Control

4.2.2.Torque Accuracy

4.2.3.Robust Limp-Home Strategies

4.3.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1.Battery Electric Vehicle

4.3.1.1.Weakening Control

4.3.1.2.Torque Accuracy

4.3.1.3.Robust Limp-Home Strategies

4.3.2.Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.3.2.1.Weakening Control

4.3.2.2.Torque Accuracy

4.3.2.3.Robust Limp-Home Strategies

4.3.3.Hybrid Plug-in Electric Vehicle

4.3.3.1.Weakening Control

4.3.3.2.Torque Accuracy

4.3.3.3.Robust Limp-Home Strategies



5.Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1.Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Region

5.2.North American Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.2.1.United States Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.2.2.Canadian Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.2.3.Mexican Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.3.European Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.3.1.The United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.3.2.German Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.3.3.French Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.4.APAC Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.4.1.Chinese Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.4.2.Japanese Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.4.3.Indian Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.4.4.South Korean Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market

5.5.ROW Electric Vehicle Motor Technology Market



6.Latest Developments and Innovations in the Electric Vehicle Motor Technologies



7.Companies/Ecosystem

7.1.Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2.Market Share Analysis

7.3.Geographical Reach



8.Strategic Implications

8.1.Implications

8.2.Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1.Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Technology

8.2.2.Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Application

8.2.3.Growth Opportunities for the Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Region

8.3.Emerging Trends in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market

8.4.Disruption Potential

8.5.Strategic Analysis

8.5.1.New Product Development

8.5.2.Capacity Expansion of the Electric Vehicle Motor Market

8.5.3.Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market



9.Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1.Continental

9.2.Hitachi Automotive Systems

9.3.Tesla

9.4.BYD Auto

9.5.Denso Corporation

9.6.Metric Mind Corporation

9.7.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.8.Allied Motion Technologies

9.9.Robert Bosch

9.10. Siemens



