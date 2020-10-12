The top early Prime Day speaker, home theater & soundbar deals for 2020, including all the discounts on the latest Bose, Sonos, and Anker speakers.

Prime Day researchers are reviewing the top early speaker and home theater soundbar deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the best offers on Anker portable outdoor speakers, Bose Bluetooth speakers, Sonos surround sound speakers, and more. Shop the best deals listed below.



There’s always a broad range of deals on speakers and home theater soundbars for Prime Day shoppers. Building your own home theater takes a lot of planning and time. It can also get expensive very fast. If you don't want to deal with all of that, but you still want to experience full immersion when watching movies or playing video games, there are various alternatives that you can choose from. Instead of going for a full speaker setup, you can go with a soundbar instead. It's cheaper than most tower speakers, requires less space, and it can deliver high-quality audio as well.



Amazon has a great selection of soundbars that you can choose from. Brands such as Sonos and Bose are available, and they have some of the best when it comes to sound quality, durability, and price. The Sonos Beam and the Sonos Playbar, as well as the Bose Soundbar 700 and the Bose Solo 5, are just some of the top-selling and highly reviewed speakers that you can find on Amazon.



Anker is another brand that offers various speakers on Amazon. They don't have standalone speakers and soundbars, but they do offer some of the best Bluetooth wireless speakers. While Bluetooth speakers are not ideal for movies and games, they are great when it comes to music. You can place the speakers anywhere you want and they are powerful enough to provide quality audio even when outdoors.



This year’s later date for the sale makes it the first Prime Day to take place outside of the traditional summer season.



