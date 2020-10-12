Pune, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental biomaterials market size is projected to expand in a steadfast manner in the coming years owing to increasing prevalence of oral diseases around the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Dental Biomaterials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic, Metal Ceramic, Polymers, Natural Dental Biomimetic Materials, Others), By Application (Implantology, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Others), By End User (Dental Implant and Prosthetic Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academies & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases and disorders affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide, while severe periodontal gum disease affects nearly 10% of the global population. Furthermore, over 530 million children are affected by dental caries of primary (milk) teeth. To counter this spread of dental afflictions, dentists and surgeons are increasingly recommending dental biomaterials, which are natural tissues and bio-compatible synthetic materials that can effectively restore or repair fractured, damaged, or decayed teeth. These materials are also known to be proven useful in managing oral cancer pain.

The report addresses the following questions:

Which factors are majorly driving the market growth?

What are the prominent market trends?

Which are the top segments in the market?

How are regional developments impacting market growth?

Who are key market players and what are their dominant strategies?





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-biomaterials-market-102779





Rising Incidence of Diabetes Worldwide to Support Growth

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that currently, more than 450 million people around the globe are living with diabetes and by 2045, the IDF predicts that this number will increase to 700 million. Diabetics are highly prone to developing oral diseases owing to their high blood sugar levels. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), uncontrolled rise in blood glucose levels can induce the saliva in the mouth to grow bacteria, which react with food to form a soft, sticky film called plaque.

This film can cause long-term, or even permanent, gum diseases as the sugar in the blood prevents or delays healing. As a result, people with diabetes suffer from gingivitis (gum inflammation) and periodontitis and as the body starts to fight the infection, the bacteria start to erode the bone and tissue that hold the teeth together. Thus, rising prevalence of diabetes is very likely to stoke the adoption of dental biomaterials in the forthcoming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread economic upheaval, gravely affecting industries in a variety of ways. While governments are taking exigent measures to bring their economies back on track, recovery from this crisis is likely to be slow, painful, and protracted. In this scenario, having comprehensive information about different markets is vital for your business. We, at Fortune Business Insights™, offer an in-depth analysis of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on this market, based on our years of experience and expertise in market intelligence.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-biomaterials-market-102779





Robust Healthcare Technologies to Augment the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the dental biomaterials market share in the foreseeable future on account of the strong healthcare infrastructure and facilities. Moreover, the region is witnessing increasing demand for dental implants and rapid uptake of modern dental care technologies.

The market in Europe is anticipated to experience steady growth owing to high per capita health expenditure and speedily aging populations. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, the primary market drivers are expected to be spreading dental health awareness as a result of targeted government programs and growing research into healthcare technologies.

Key Players to Focus on Launching Digitized Solutions

Core players in this market are doubling down their investments in innovation and are strategically introducing digital platforms to amplify their patient reach. Digitization will allow wider access to patients to various dental solutions offered by companies and thus enhance sales and fuel the dental biomaterials market growth in the process.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-biomaterials-market-102779





Industry Developments:

September 2019: US-based Carestream Dental added an “eCommerce” tab on its website that will enable customers in the US to purchase select oral solutions and products available online. The aim behind this move is to increase visibility of products to customers and deepen engagement.

US-based Carestream Dental added an “eCommerce” tab on its website that will enable customers in the US to purchase select oral solutions and products available online. The aim behind this move is to increase visibility of products to customers and deepen engagement. January 2019: US-based Dentsply Sirona announced its partnership with Carbon, a digital manufacturing firm, to design and develop denture materials using Carbon’s 3D printing technology. It will be the first premium printable denture system in the market, aimed at elevating patient function, laboratory processes, and other material benefits.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Dental Biomaterials Market Report:

Straumann Holding AG

Danaher

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental, LLC

Zimmer Biomet





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-biomaterials-market-102779





Global Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Metallic

• Metal Ceramic

• Polymers

• Natural Dental Biomimetic Materials

• Others

By Application

• Implantology

• Prosthodontics

• Orthodontics

• Others

By End User

• Dental Implant and Prosthetic Manufacturers

• Dental Laboratories

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Academies & Research Institutes

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Disease Type (Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV A, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VI, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, and Intracerebroventricular (ICV)), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blood Screening Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Technology (Molecular Tests, and Serology Tests), By End User (Independent Clinical Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Infusion Pump Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Volumetric Pumps, Syringe Pumps, Enteral Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Elastomeric Pumps, Implantable Pumps, and PCA Pumps), By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Pain Management, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Carts Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.