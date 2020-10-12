The top early sports & fitness deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring Amazon Essentials golf apparel, Nike shoes, adidas sportswear, treadmills, fitness & workout equipment, & stationary bikes deals
Find the best early sports & fitness deals for Prime Day, featuring fitness bands, sports apparel, golf clubs & equipment, Nike footwear, adidas running shoes & upright exercise bike deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best golf deals:
- Save up to 33% on golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls, rangefinders, clothing & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $70 on a wide range of golf gear from top brands like Titleist, Callaway & TaylorMade - click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on golf equipment
- Save $201 on the Garmin Approach Z80 Golf Range Finder at Amazon - laser range finder with 2D course overlays, image stabilization & laser distance measurements
- Save $50 on the TecTecTec ULT-X Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - laser range finder with 1,000 yards range, slope, vibration, easy flag seeker and On/Off
- Save 31% on the Gogogo Golf Laser Rangefinder with Slope Function at Amazon - with high precision distance measurement, multi coated optic lens & flagpole locking vibration
- Save 27% on the Wosports Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - 650 yards laser distance finder with slope, flag-lock with vibration distance/speed/angle measurement, upgraded battery cover
- Save 25% on the TecTecTec VPRO500 Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - with pin sensor, laser binoculars, and premium protective case
- Save 24% on the Gogogo Sport Laser Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - with 6X magnification slope function, pin seeker & flag-lock and vibration
- Save $203 on the Motocaddy Cube 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart at Amazon - lightweight compact two-step folding golf cart
- Save 21% on the Skechers GO GOLF Men’s Golf Shoe at Amazon - water resistant shoe made of 100% textile with rubber sole and spikeless design
- Save 52% on the Orlimar Pitch and Putt Lightweight Stand/Carry Golf Bag at Amazon - two compartment top, ultra lightweight construction, accessory pocket, durable carry handle
- Save 22% on the Milliard Golf Equipment Organizer at Amazon - easy to assemble, can fit two (2) golf bags & comes with soft foam edge for equipment safety
- Save $50 on the Wilson Complete Golf Set at Amazon - up to 15 pieces including standard and tall club sizes, carry bag & head covers
- Save up to $70 on Callaway Strata Golf Set at Amazon - available in 12-piece and 16-piece sets including lightweight and durable stand bag
Best sport & fitness products deals:
- Save up to $555 on fitness & exercise equipment at the Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on free weights, cardio equipment, strength training gear & smart fitness wearables & accessories
- Save on sports & fitness gear at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on athletic clothing, exercise & fitness gear
- Check out the full range of sports deals for Prime Day - save on a wide range of football, basketball, baseball, racquet sports & many more sporting deals
- Save 23% on the Freya Women's Sonic Underwire Sports Bra at Amazon - made of 69% Polyester, 28% Nylon, 3% Elastane, and with coolmax fabric for comfort
- Save $336 on the Spalding unisex-adult NBA Hybrid Portable Basketball System at Amazon - 60 x 34 inches, acrylic board with arena style padding; 16 inches offset
- Save $213 on the Spalding NBA In-Ground Basketball System at Amazon - 54" x 32", tempered glass board; 2' offset, steel board frame with aluminum trim, pro Image breakaway rim
- Save 25% on the SKLZ Hurricane Category 4 Batting Swing Trainer at Amazon - baseball or softball swing trainer, improve batting with consistent contact and faster bat speed
- Save 39% on the Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set at Amazon - adjustable steel poles, high-quality, long-lasting set will endure the elements
- Save 28% on the Milliard Adjustable Balance Beam at Amazon - high and low (8 Feet) floor beam suede gymnastics competition style training with legs
- Save $282 on the Body Power Deluxe Rack Cage with Accessories at Amazon - attachments, safety bars, and built-in floor-mount anchors
- Save $199 on the Stamina Outdoor Fitness Power Tower at Amazon - for push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, chin-ups with multiple grip positions, tricep dips, and vertical knee raises
- Save $131 on the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine at Amazon - with LCD monitor, adjustable resistance & non-slip foot pedals
- Save 57% on the PASYOU Adjustable Weight Bench at Amazon - full body workout foldable incline decline exercise workout bench for home gym
- Save 48% on the Fineulti-Funr Form Mctional Workout Bench at Amazon - for full all-in-one body workout with hyper back extension and adjustable ab sit up bench
- Save 41% on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench at Amazon - utility weight bench for full body workout, multi-purpose foldable incline/decline bench
Best exercise bike & treadmill deals:
- Save up to $200 on exercise bikes at the Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on indoor cycling bikes, under desk bike pedal exercisers and folding exercise bikes
- Save up to $60 on a wide range of bikes & cycling gear - save on mountain bikes, fixed gear bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes & more
- Save up to $65 on a wide selection of treadmills from Life Fitness, Sole, ProForm, Horizon & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $300 on the Assault AirBike Classic at Amazon - twenty sealed ball bearings, unlimited resistance, computer features - Tabata, Intervals, Watts, Heart Rate
- Save 35% on the RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Exercise Bike at Amazon - indoor cycling bike fitness stationary all-inclusive flywheel bicycle with resistance
- Save 33% on the ATIVAFIT Stationary Exercise Bike at Amazon - magnetic upright bike, monitor with phone holder, high backrest, adjustable resistance band for arm & leg
- Save $80 on the VIGBODY Exercise Bike at Amazon - indoor cycling upright bike adjustable stationary bicycle for home gym
- Save $65 on the DMASUN Stationary Exercise Bike at Amazon - comes with comfortable seat cushion & multi-grip handlebar
- Save $60 on the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike with iPad mount at Amazon - with LCD monitor, 35 lbs flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame
- Save $45 on the Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike at Amazon - with 8 levels of resistance, LCD computer screen, & padded seat
- Save $200 on the NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmills at Amazon - innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist, free 1 year iFit membership
- Save $139 on the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill at Amazon - 2.25HP under desk electric treadmill, installation-free with Bluetooth speaker, remote control and LED display
- Save $51 on the MaxKare Folding Treadmill with LCD Display at Amazon - easy assembly, perfect for home use, and comes with a cup holder
Best Nike & Adidas sports gear:
In need of some more fitness & sports deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page for all the live discounts available now.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts are live for a limited time period. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
During Prime Day sales Amazon Prime members enjoy significant savings from exclusive deals on a wide variety of products, such as electronics, kitchenware, and furniture.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on treadmills, golf tees, golf clubs, exercise bikes, & Nike & adidas merchandise. Amazon carries an extensive variety of sports and fitness clothing, footwear, equipment, and machines.
Those who wish to exercise at home should browse fitness equipment such as exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, and similar machines. There are upright and recumbent stationary bikes from Schwinn, Marcy, Exerpeutic, and XTERRA, along with variants that can be used while working, such as DeskCycle’s under-desk pedal machines. NordicTrack is the leading brand for full-sized commercial treadmills with advanced features, while others such as Sunny Health & Fitness offer folding treadmills for easier storage.
Golf enthusiasts can find all the equipment they need on Amazon, from golf club sets, golf balls, rangefinders, and even smartwatches with specialized golfing features. Hitting and chipping nets as well as putting mats are also available for practice swings and putts at home.
For activewear and footwear, popular sports and fitness brands Nike, adidas, Reebok, Under Armour, and New Balance offer a wide range of sports apparel, running shoes, and other workout clothing.
Unlike previous years where Prime Day has taken place in mid-July, this year’s sale is taking place later in the year and closer to the holiday season.
Want some more sports apparel & fitness equipment deals? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)