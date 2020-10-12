Covina, CA, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Ceramic Membrane Market, By Material (Titania, Alumina, and Zirconium Oxide), By Application (Water and Wastewater Technology, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Chemical Processing, and Biotechnology), By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, and Nanofiltration), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Requirement of quality water
Due to the growing demand for potable water, concerns about water scarcity and water desalination processes are expected to rise during the forecast period. According to an article published by “United States Water Purifier Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020”,the water purifier market in the US is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 6% for the forecasted period 2015-20. In the same article it was stated that Midwest states of the US were accounted for the largest share of the country’s water purifier demand, followed by the Western states in the year 2014, this increase in the need of pure water increases the demand of the ceramic membrane which helps in the growth of the market. Wastewater purification is the largest application industry of ceramic membranes, which accounted for more than half of the total ceramic membrane market in 2014. Due to the growing demand for potable water, concerns about water scarcity and water desalination processes are expected to rise during the forecast period.
Demand from the end-user industry
Ceramic membranes are used in a wide range of end user industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food & beverages, chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation. Pharmaceutical applications are one of the most promising segments and the segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. In the industry they are used for a variety of purposes including pharmaceutics separation from wastewater, oil water separation, germs & virus retention, organic solvent filtration, separation of dyes & pigments, acids & caustic filtration, among others. In pharmaceutical applications, the usage of conventional membranes is not suitable owing to their efficiency, ability and economic factors and hence, the industry has started shifting its focus towards usage of ceramic membranes. In the food & beverage industry, ceramic membranes are employed for a variety of application such as juice, wine & beer clarification, juice concentration, sterilization, separation and fractionation of milk and whey, as well as desalination of whey, product dewatering, as well as drinking water purification.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Ceramic Membrane Market", By Material (Titania, Alumina, and Zirconium Oxide), By Application (Water and Wastewater Technology, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Chemical Processing, and Biotechnology), By Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, and Nanofiltration), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global ceramic membrane market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 15.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, application, technology, and region.
The prominent player operating in the global ceramic membrane market includes TAMI, PALL, Atech, Hyflux, Siva, DNP, The ToyoInk Group, Suntar, Shijie, and Jiusi.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
