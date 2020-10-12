The best early bed, mattress & bedding deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the best weighted blanket, bed sheet, mattress topper & bedroom furniture & accessory deals



Amazon Prime Day sales experts have tracked the latest early bedding collection, bed frame & mattress deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the best savings on mattresses & box springs, mattress pads & toppers & bedding sets. Browse the latest deals using the links below.



Best mattress deals:





Best bed & bed frame deals:





Best bedding deals:





Best mattress topper deals:





Best weighted blanket deals:







In need of some more deals on mattress, bed & bedding sets? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare all the active offers at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day savings last for a certain amount of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.





Shoppers looking to save on bed frames & foundations, bed sheets, weighted blankets, duvet covers, comforter sets & mattress toppers & pads can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. Shopping for a bed or a mattress online is easier than ever. Some of the best budget brands that you can find on Amazon are Vibe, Olee Sleep, Zinus, Lucid and Classic Brands. All of them offer high-quality mattresses and beds at affordable prices. The Olee Sleep 13-inch Galaxy Hybrid and the Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress are just some of the best-selling affordable mattresses on Amazon. Zinus and Vibe also offer bed frames and platform beds at a discount.



Amazon also features a wide range of selection when it comes to bedding and accessories. From weighted blanket to bed sheets, as well as mattress toppers, there's a lot of options to choose from. For mattress toppers, you have options for different features and filling materials, like down, feather, cotton, foam and many more. Weighted blankets come in different patterns and size options as well.



The Q4 date for this year’s Prime Day makes it the longest that Prime members have had to wait to enjoy the annual shopping and entertainment event. Originally started in 2015, Prime Day is usually organized in July.



Interested in more deals on mattress & bed sets & bedding collections? Click here to shop the entire range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

