WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, and IT solutions and professional services company, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized us as a 2020 Triple Crown Award winner.



CRN Triple Crown Award winners are among the largest IT solution providers in North America from a revenue standpoint on the Solution Provider 500 list, while ranking as one of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel with recognition on the Fast Growth 150 list, and have received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors on the Tech Elite 250 list. While it is an impressive accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these elite lists, being named to all three in the same year is a great honor that should receive special acknowledgement and celebration.



“The Triple Crown Award recognizes IT Solution Providers for the trifecta of their size and scale, continued revenue growth, and industry leading technical certifications. We are delighted to be recognized as a Triple Crown Award Winner for the fourth year in a row,” said Scott Winslow, President of Winslow Technology Group. “I am extremely proud of the efforts of the entire Winslow Technology Group team to achieve this distinction, and deeply value the fantastic relationships we have with our OEM partners and loyal customers.”

For the seventh year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that hold themselves to the highest standard in the IT channel. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

“Triple Crown Award winners have attained the ultimate achievement — the trifecta — they are among the top solution providers in North America by revenue, have seen more substantial growth than many of their peers over the past year, and continue to establish and build upon the technical skills that help them provide customers with the highest level of service in the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to award these solution providers the Triple Crown Award for their expertise and exceptional contributions to the channel, and we are excited to see where they go from here.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. For more information, please visit https://winslowtg.com/

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

