Review of the latest early cell phone & iPhone deals for Prime Day 2020, including the top offers on the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20



Compare the best early mobile, cell phone, and smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the best iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 4 offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best Apple iPhone deals:





Best Samsung Galaxy deals:





Best Google Pixel deals:







More cell phone deals:







Interested in more deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Pixel 4? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page for all the live offers available now.



Prime Day sales are active for a certain time period. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and gain full access to all the best Prime Day deals.



There’s an impressive selection of smartphone, cell phone, and mobile deals including Pixel, iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy to be found on Amazon Prime Day. One of the most powerful cell phones that’s currently in the market is the iPhone 11. It runs on the A13 Bionic chip, the fastest chip that Apple has ever made. Plus it has an all-day battery life. These two things combined means that it can get so much more done on a single charge. Also, it has a dual-camera system that allows it to take stunning portrait mode images.



For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a good alternative to the iPhone 11. It’s able to take 108MP images and 8K videos, making it a good choice for those who would like to level up their photography. The Galaxy S20 smartphones also have 5G-capable models, which allow you to upload and download photos and videos without any trouble.



The Pixel 4 is another impressive cell phone option. Equipped with the ability to capture images of the milky way in Night Sight mode, the Pixel 4 is the perfect mobile phone for those who are interested in astrophotography.

For the first time, Amazon Prime Day is happening in the fourth quarter of the year, a lot later than the mid-year dates of the previous five Prime Day events.



Interested in more deals on cell phones including the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Samsung Galaxy S20? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)