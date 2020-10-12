Landsbankinn hf. has today concluded the sale of senior unsecured floating rate bonds with a maturity of three years in the amount of NOK 500m and SEK 500m. The bonds are expected to be rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings.

The bonds were priced at a spread of 155 basis points above 3-month STIBOR and 3-month NIBOR.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 19 October 2020.

Joint lead managers on the transaction were Nordea and Swedbank.