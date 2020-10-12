Save on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, & PS4 deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring all the best PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, & Nintendo Switch Joy-Con offers.



Compare the latest early gaming console deals for Prime Day, together with Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, & PS4 Pro discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best Nintendo Switch deals:







Best PS4 deals:





Best Xbox deals:





More gaming deals:







Interested in more console deals on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox One? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to view all the active offers at the moment.



Prime Day discounts only last for a limited period of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Prime Day is an annual shopping and entertainment event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on a wide range of Amazon’s products.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and access the whole Prime Day sale.



There’s an impressive selection of Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, & PlayStation deals to be found on Amazon Prime Day.



Gaming console bundles for the Sony PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are excellent choices for living room entertainment since they already come packaged with popular games, which are typically exclusive titles for their platforms. Digital codes for gaming subscriptions such as the PS Plus and Xbox Live can also be purchased on Amazon, giving players access to an online community along with free games to play every month.



For younger audiences, the Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly the handheld gaming console to get, as it has an exciting library of age-friendly titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Super Mario Odyssey, and more. The Nintendo Labo kits provide a new gaming experience to explore as it integrates cardboard assemblies with Switch Joy-Con controls.



The biggest in Amazon’s history, last year’s Prime Day sale sold more than 175 million items including smart home devices, kitchen appliances and grocery items.



In need of some more Microsoft, Sony, & Nintendo deals? Click here to shop the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)