SAN MARCOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The path towards gaining a greater sense of peace and happiness is revealed with every passing chapter in Mikal Shumate’s new book, “Blue-Collar Enlightenment: A Guide to an Awakened Consciousness for Ordinary People.” This guidebook offers a simplified look at spiritual practices that promote a healthier existence through the development of true enlightenment. Based on Shumate’s extensive studies of the world’s major traditions, philosophies, and beliefs, this guide provides easy-to-understand language that delivers an authentic understanding of an awakened consciousness.

Readers will discover Shumate’s approachable method to transcend the normal state of existence to achieve a higher state of consciousness through open discussions and recognition of the stressors that burden and prevent us from living an abundant life. Sharing his stirring life story and experiences in his quest to understand consciousness, spirituality and ultimately, enlightenment, his findings after a lifetime of study make up this digestible book that’s perfect for busy blue-collar workers and ordinary people looking to invest in a positive change in their lives.

“My hope is that readers discover that it doesn’t require a lifetime of study to achieve results, only the willingness to do the work,” said Shumate.

Through Shumate’s guidance and direction, readers will leave this reading experience with a fresh perspective and achievable steps to procure the life they want for themselves. “Blue-Collar Enlightenment” truly marks the beginning of an incredible journey towards a new stress-free outlook on life, one filled with awareness, gratitude and true joy.

About the author

Mikal Shumate is an ordained Spiritualist Minister & Counselor, Oneness Trainer and Author. He grew up in a blue-collar family, served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked in the construction industry for over forty-five years before retiring. He spent years traveling the world and learning from the most prominent people in the spiritual field including Nancy Tappe, Gregge Tiffen and most recently, Preethaji and Krishnaji, founders of O & O Academy. He holds a certification in interpersonal and transpersonal counseling. A lifetime of interest in learning about and obtaining higher consciousness lead him to study and de-mystify complex spiritual concepts in his new book, “Blue-Collar Enlightenment: A Guide to an Awakened Consciousness for Ordinary People”. He resides in San Marcos, CA. To learn more, please visit https://lovelightconsciousness.com/

