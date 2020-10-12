Find the top early clothing, shoes & fashion deals for Prime Day, featuring the best offers on sneakers, coats, sunglasses, jewelry & more fashion items for men, women, boys & girls
Here’s a summary of the top early shoes, clothing & fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring the best savings on dresses, fashion hoodies, jeans, skirts, jackets, coats, belts, sunglasses & more . Explore the latest deals in the list below.
Best coats & hoodies deals:
Best sunglasses deals:
Best shoes & sneakers deals:
- Save up to 44% on Nike, Adidas, New Balance, ASICS & Skechers sneakers - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 29% on men’s shoes at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on men’s sneakers, slip-ons, walking shoes & cross-training shoes
- Save up to 38% on women’s shoes, sandals, pumps & flats at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on women’s shoes, from walking shoes to loafers & slip-ons
- Save up to 43% on kids shoes at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on boys’ and girls’ athletic shoes, boots, sandals and sneakers
- Save 22% on the New Balance Men's Cross Trainer at Amazon - 100% leather with cushioning from all angles
- Save 38% on the New Balance Women’s Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker at Amazon - 100% synthetic with sleek design supportive fit
- Save 27% on the Skechers Men’s Delson Camben Sneaker at Amazon - slip on, laced-front, sporty-casual design
- Save on the ASICS Men's Gel-Venture Running Shoes at Amazon - with premium sockliner with higher rebound properties and excellent moisture management
- Save 40% on the Skechers Women’s Go Joy Walking Shoe at Amazon - lightweight and flexible with responsive 5Gen cushioning
- Save 43% on the Deer Stags Boys' Oxford Shoes at Amazon - with soft, tight mesh lining and wing tip design
- Save 44% on the Fila Women’s Disruptor II Sneaker at Amazon - made with premium leather with a lightweight feel
- Save on the ASICS Women's Gel-Venture Shoes at Amazon - the assured support of the GEL-Venture® 7 running shoe will give you the edge you want on every run
- Save 28% on the Skechers Afterburn at Amazon - with rugged and stylish nylon loop lace-up closure and padded heel collar and tongue for extra comfort
- Save 23% on the Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Harman Run Sneaker at Amazon - stylish trainers with EVA midsole provides support which lasts many strolls and jogs
Best fashion & clothes deals:
- Save up to 34% on men’s clothing & fashion at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on men’s shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, jeans, pants, shorts, underwear & activewear
- Save up to 40% on women’s clothing & fashion at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest savings on women’s tops, sweaters, coats, jackets, dresses, jeans, pants, skirts, leggings, activewear, lingerie, sleep & loungewear
- Check out the full range of women’s clothing on sale for Amazon Prime Day
- Save up to 58% on kids clothing at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on boys’ and girls’ outerwear, activewear, sleepwear & underwear
- Save 20% on the Wrangler Authentics Men's Comfort Flex Waist Jean at Amazon - regular fit with stretch denim bands
- Save 35% on the Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging at Amazon - 6 pocket style with premium luxe touch denim
- Save 41% on the Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette at Amazon - breathable cotton blend bralette with racerback straps
- Save 40% on the Levi's Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans at Amazon - sits above waist and slim through hip and thigh
- Save up to 51% on the Champion Men's Classic Jersey Script T-Shirt at Amazon - with iconic C patch on left sleeve
- Save up to 33% on the Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans at Amazon - sits at waist and easy through hip and thigh
- Save up to 41% on the Champion Men's Sueded Fleece Jogger Sweatpant at Amazon - fleece is sueded outside, incredibly soft inside
- Save up to 43% on the Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket at Amazon - waterproof nylon shell durable enough to withstand anything from drizzle to downpour
- Save up to 62% on the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Polo at Amazon - with UV protection and spun with ultra-fine yarns for ventilation and a breathable feel
- Save up to 52% on the Champion Women's Powerblend Boyfriend Crew at Amazon - with v-notch detail at neckline and raglan sleeves for sleek style
Prime members enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of products on Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly two-day sale exclusive to its members.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and gain full access to the entire Prime Day sale.
Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find deals on fashionable eyewear, shoes, clothing, accessories, jewelry & more. Amazon's fashion department has a wide range of selection when it comes to shoes, clothing and accessories for both men and women. Converse, Skechers and New Balance are just some of the top brands that offer both men's and women's sneakers. The iconic Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, for instance, come in different styles and colors.
In the clothing department for women, you'll find various dresses, skirts and t-shirts from top fashion brands such as GRACE KARIN. The Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress from GRACE KARIN, for example, is a great everyday outfit that's also suitable for church, weddings, parties and other occasions. To complement your outfit, Amazon also offers accessories such as sunglasses, watches, handbags, jewelry and many more.
The Q4 date for this year’s Prime Day makes it the longest that Prime members have had to wait to enjoy the annual shopping and entertainment event. Originally started in 2015, Prime Day is usually organized in July.
