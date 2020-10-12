Find the top early clothing, shoes & fashion deals for Prime Day, featuring the best offers on sneakers, coats, sunglasses, jewelry & more fashion items for men, women, boys & girls



Here’s a summary of the top early shoes, clothing & fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring the best savings on dresses, fashion hoodies, jeans, skirts, jackets, coats, belts, sunglasses & more . Explore the latest deals in the list below.

Best coats & hoodies deals:





Best sunglasses deals:









Best shoes & sneakers deals:







Best fashion & clothes deals:









Interested in more fashion, shoes, clothing & accessory deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales run for a short time period. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Prime members enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of products on Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly two-day sale exclusive to its members.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and gain full access to the entire Prime Day sale.



Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find deals on fashionable eyewear, shoes, clothing, accessories, jewelry & more. Amazon's fashion department has a wide range of selection when it comes to shoes, clothing and accessories for both men and women. Converse, Skechers and New Balance are just some of the top brands that offer both men's and women's sneakers. The iconic Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, for instance, come in different styles and colors.



In the clothing department for women, you'll find various dresses, skirts and t-shirts from top fashion brands such as GRACE KARIN. The Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress from GRACE KARIN, for example, is a great everyday outfit that's also suitable for church, weddings, parties and other occasions. To complement your outfit, Amazon also offers accessories such as sunglasses, watches, handbags, jewelry and many more.



The Q4 date for this year’s Prime Day makes it the longest that Prime members have had to wait to enjoy the annual shopping and entertainment event. Originally started in 2015, Prime Day is usually organized in July.



Interested in more deals on footwear, clothing & more fashion items? Click here to browse the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

