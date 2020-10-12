Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient SA

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 As at 30 September 2020
Total number of shares34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights34,342,858

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment