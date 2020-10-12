Publication on Octobre 12, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 5, 2020 and October 9, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 05/10/2020 4,575 14.2021 14.26 14.12 64,975 06/10/2020 4,863 14.0806 14.34 13.86 68,474 07/10/2020 2,500 14.1580 14.32 14.00 35,395 08/10/2020 2,500 13.9322 14.00 13.84 34,831 09/10/2020 2,500 14.0436 14.22 13.90 35,109 Total 16,938 14.0975 14.34 13.84 238,783

As of October 9, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 290,664 shares at an average price of EUR 15,1091, representing in total EUR 4,391,657.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 881,716 shares as of October 9, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

