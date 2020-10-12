COMPAGNIE LEBON 

 

Paris le 9 octobre 2020

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel
Au 30 juin 2020

La Compagnie Lebon vous informe que son rapport financier semestriel à la date du 30 juin 2020 est consultable sur son site : www.compagnielebon.fr

Ce document comprend :

  • Le rapport financier semestriel 2020
  • Les comptes semestriels consolidés condensés au 30 juin 2020
  • Le rapport des Commissaires aux Comptes sur l’information financière
  • La déclaration du directeur général

Un communiqué de presse a été publié le 23 septembre après fermeture de la bourse.

 

Pièce jointe