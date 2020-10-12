NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronosphere, the company pushing observability and cloud native monitoring to new levels, today announced that it has been designated as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis by Gartner, Inc.[1] Chronosphere is used by well-known global brands including a multinational financial services company since launching in November last year.



Chronosphere delivers scalable centralized monitoring to companies undergoing their digital transformation to a cloud native architecture. At Uber, Chronosphere founders Martin Mao, CEO, and Rob Skillington, CTO, experienced the amplification of complexity and scale monitoring millions of containers first-hand. There they developed an open source metrics engine M3 and scaled it to one of the largest production monitoring systems in the world storing tens of billions of time series and analyzing billions of data points per second in real-time. Today the ongoing development of the M3 is jointly led by Chronosphere and Uber.

“We appreciate being recognized as a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Martin Mao, co-founder and CEO of Chronosphere. “After years of work on M3 and now the last year on Chronosphere, this is a great recognition for the team, and I believe it is a validation of our mission. With Kubernetes and microservice architecture adoption continuing to grow, we keep seeing more and more organizations run into painful problems caused by not being able to scale existing monitoring systems. It's most rewarding to be able to deliver a service to solve these customer problems."

Chronosphere not only allows companies to harness a next level of scale in real-time metric processing but also to make sense of the data and use it effectively. Chronosphere provides the ability to aggregate data generated from huge numbers of containers at the exact granularity required for each unique monitoring use case. This makes it economically feasible to monitor things that were simply not possible before due to the sheer size of the data sets.

In addition, Chronosphere provides the ability to organize and manage monitoring data in ways users haven’t been able to before. This includes the ability to create fine-grained data retention policies, view breakdowns of data volume and costs by use case and secure data access for various teams within an organization. These features are derived from years of learnings while solving some of the world’s most challenging monitoring problems.

This is the fourth major accolade for Chronosphere. Chronosphere was named a Vendor to Watch by EMA, one of 31 commercial open source software startups that will thrive during the coronavirus crisis in Business Insider and one of 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 by Built In NYC.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere’s mission is to enable organizations to operate reliably at scale and make precise, data-driven decisions. Chronosphere is achieving this by providing solutions that are best-in-class in scale, performance, reliability and cost without requiring organizations to compromise on any of them. Chronosphere is backed by Greylock and Lux Capital. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

[1] Gartner, Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis, by Padraig Byrne and Gregg Siegfried, 5 October 2020 (report available to Gartner subscribers here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3991389 )

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

